St. Albert Sees a Revival of Sorts with Joey’s Fish Shack
Joey's Fish Shack makes a revival in Tudor Glen Market in St. Albert.
Calgary, Canada, June 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- When Joey’s first came to St. Albert in October 1993, the goal was long-term service for the community. 29 years later, a new spirit has emerged at 3506 Tudor Glen Market – a new and improved Joey’s 2.0.
“Joey’s Fish Shack offers a new menu, a new atmosphere and a new outlook on food," says Joe Klassen, founder and CEO of Joey’s Only Franchising Ltd. "It’s a step we needed to take to stay current and top of mind with the new consumer.”
Joe Klassen and his wife Theresa started the vision of Joey’s based on great Fish & Chips and seafood. Over the years, the menu has varied but has maintained its stranglehold as Canada’s best Fish & Chips.
“We knew by adding delicious trendy menu items like Ahi Tuna Avocado Toast and a Sous Vide prepared Chicken sandwich, we would resonate with Gen Y and Z," says Dave Holland, Vice President of Marketing and Design, Joey's Fish Shack. “Our menu will always appeal to those customers who prioritize flavour.”
About Joey's
Calgary-based Joey's is a pioneer and leader in the fast-casual seafood restaurant category in Canada. Its signature "Joey's Famous Fish & Chips" and "Fish Taco" has gained the company a North American reputation for preparing generous portions of high-quality seafood at affordable prices. Each Joey's franchise embodies the vision of its founder, Joe Klassen — to serve great seafood in a cozy neighbourhood seafood restaurant. Annually, Joey's serves more than 5.5 million guests system-wide through its 45 restaurants in Canada. In 2022, the company celebrates its 37th anniversary.
For more information, please contact:
Mr. Joe Klassen, Founder and senior partner, Joey’s Restaurants, joe@joeys.ca
Mr. Dave Holland, VP of Marketing & Design, Joey’s Restaurants, 403.513.1320, dave.holland@joeys.ca
