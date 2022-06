St. Albert Sees a Revival of Sorts with Joey’s Fish Shack

Calgary, Canada, June 02, 2022 --( PR.com )-- When Joey’s first came to St. Albert in October 1993, the goal was long-term service for the community. 29 years later, a new spirit has emerged at 3506 Tudor Glen Market – a new and improved Joey’s 2.0.“Joey’s Fish Shack offers a new menu, a new atmosphere and a new outlook on food," says Joe Klassen, founder and CEO of Joey’s Only Franchising Ltd. "It’s a step we needed to take to stay current and top of mind with the new consumer.”Joe Klassen and his wife Theresa started the vision of Joey’s based on great Fish & Chips and seafood. Over the years, the menu has varied but has maintained its stranglehold as Canada’s best Fish & Chips.“We knew by adding delicious trendy menu items like Ahi Tuna Avocado Toast and a Sous Vide prepared Chicken sandwich, we would resonate with Gen Y and Z," says Dave Holland, Vice President of Marketing and Design, Joey's Fish Shack. “Our menu will always appeal to those customers who prioritize flavour.”About Joey'sCalgary-based Joey's is a pioneer and leader in the fast-casual seafood restaurant category in Canada. Its signature "Joey's Famous Fish & Chips" and "Fish Taco" has gained the company a North American reputation for preparing generous portions of high-quality seafood at affordable prices. Each Joey's franchise embodies the vision of its founder, Joe Klassen — to serve great seafood in a cozy neighbourhood seafood restaurant. Annually, Joey's serves more than 5.5 million guests system-wide through its 45 restaurants in Canada. In 2022, the company celebrates its 37th anniversary.For more information, please contact:Mr. Joe Klassen, Founder and senior partner, Joey’s Restaurants, joe@joeys.caMr. Dave Holland, VP of Marketing & Design, Joey’s Restaurants, 403.513.1320, dave.holland@joeys.ca