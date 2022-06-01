Klein Hersh Chooses QCommission to Automate Their Sales Commission Process
Half Moon Bay, CA, June 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is excited to share that Klein Hersh has decided to work with QCommission to strategically pay out sales commissions to their sales team.
Klein Hersh is a recruitment company that specializes in strategic leadership placement. For nearly two decades, they have been known to deliver the best talents in the Life Sciences and Healthcare industries. They are made up of a team of experts that help ensure superior service is provided while they deliver the experts that their customers need.
Their claim to success is their strategic and straightforward approach to delivering the right people to the right companies.
Klein Hersh’s sales commission plan is very complex. It requires different sales commission calculations for different people, depending on their roles. It is a tedious and time consuming process when done manually – the process of calculating for sales commissions takes at least 12 hours every pay period.
They were tired of the rigorous task of manually calculating their complex sales commissions, so when one of Klein Hersh’s partners met QCommission at a conference, they decided to give sales commission automation a try.
The QCommission team worked with Klein Hersh to make sure everything was set up properly for them before the QCommission application was finally deployed. Klein Hersh’s requirements were reviewed in detail and meetings were conducted to make sure all aspects of their sales commission plan were covered.
According to Ms. Fern Klein, “[The team’s] effort has always been 100% committed to resolution.” She also had this to share about her experience with QCommission, “I have a very complex commission plan that varies from job to job. QCommission has worked diligently from the initial implementation of my project through changes that have evolved along the way in these years with them. They work smart, are impressive and very committed to customer service. They know that when there is a problem, time is of the essence. I couldn’t be happier with having QCommission as part of my team. It’s helped my life tremendously.” – Fern Klein, COO, Klein Hersh International
CellarStone’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, David Carlson, also had this to share, “A lot of us have been highly reliant on manual processes for sales commission processing. Even with tools like spreadsheets, QuickBooks, etc., the whole sales commission process when done manually can still be extremely time consuming. There are a lot of competitors in the market today, but as you can see, QCommission is the most appropriate choice based on value, functionality, large install base, and ability to handle complex computations. We are happy that Klein Hersh decided to automate their sales commission process using QCommission and that they are now enjoying its benefits.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
