2022 Global Outsourcing 100 List: a1qa Achieves Recognition from Independent Experts
a1qa has made it to the annual Global Outsourcing 100 list.
Lakewood, CO, June 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The new 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 (GO100) list by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP) is released. a1qa is among hundreds of prominent companies that obtained recognition by IAOP experts.
Annually, the IAOP members select the best 100 outsourcing vendors. This top helps partners and clients make informed decisions while choosing a perfect-match provider for their needs. For a couple of years, a1qa (a pure-play QA provider with 1,100+ in-house QA engineers) has been listed in the GO100 as a Rising Star — companies with up to 5,000 specialists on board.
By achieving high scores in multiple categories, a1qa entered Top Customer References, Awards and Certifications, and Top Programs for Corporate Social Responsibility sub-lists among providers of the Information/Communications field.
“The global need to boost product delivery velocity and implement disrupting innovations is one of the drivers that help companies recover from the economic recession and withstand high market competition.
By delegating QA workflows to an outsourcing business partner, organizations reach these desired outcomes as well as decrease operational costs, briskly scale teams, and enhance software quality due to unique, industry-related expertise.
"At a1qa, we are glad to be recognized by IAOP experts for our approach to delivering outsourcing services and will continue to help our clients meet their milestones on time,” Dima Tish, Head of global business development, shared his view.
About a1qa
With 19+ years in SQA, a1qa supports global clients across a variety of industries, including software development, BFSI, healthcare, eCommerce, media and entertainment, etc. 1,100+ QA experts on board have already supported 800+ customers while completing 1,500 projects and bringing business values to the table: decreased operational costs, mitigated risks, boosted CX, and others. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015.
Contact:
United Kingdom:
3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX
+44 208 816 7320
United States:
3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235
+1 720 207 5122
start@a1qa.com
Check out more information about a1qa on the website https://www.a1qa.com/.
