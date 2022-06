Shari Puorto Band performs at Beaver Creek, CO's Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival, 2022

Los Angeles, CA, June 06, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Beaver Creek Resort Company and Little Lightning Productions are pleased to announce, American Blues/Rock/Roots singer, songwriter, Shari Puorto and her band performed at the Beaver Creek Blues, Brews and BBQ over Memorial Day weekend, 2022.Kick-off the summer season with Beaver Creek's three day special event in the heart of Beaver Creek Colorado. Entertainment kicked off Friday afternoon.Other performers:Samantha FishPappa ChubbyShari PuortoMarc BroussardHoney Island Swamp BandTaylor Scott BandBurnsville Blues Bandwww.ShariPuorto.comwww.BeaverCreek.comEmail: LLproductions44@gmail.comWebsite: www.BluesRockMusic.com