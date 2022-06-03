HealthONE Renames Home Health and Hospice Care to HealthONE Healthcare at Home and HealthONE Hospice and Family Care
Denver, CO, June 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- HealthONE, an affiliate of HCA Healthcare, today announced that its Brookdale home health and Brookdale hospice agencies have officially been renamed to HealthONE Healthcare at Home and HealthONE Hospice & Family Care.
Last July, HCA Healthcare announced a joint venture with Brookdale Senior Living. This joint venture expands post-acute care services — specifically, home health and hospice — within HealthONE’s network with a goal of improving quality and patient experience, as well as expanding access to care.
The new name better reflects its affiliation with a growing, comprehensive, connected network of care that includes dozens of sites of care. In addition to home health and hospice services, HealthONE provides the entire continuum of care through nine Denver-metro hospitals including a full-service pediatric hospital, a standalone behavioral health and wellness center, and a dedicated rehabilitation hospital. Additionally, HealthONE’s emergency rooms, CareNow Urgent Cares, physician practices, and imaging centers aim to meet the entire Denver-metro area’s healthcare needs.
HealthONE Healthcare at Home plays a critical role in the recovery phase of a patient’s journey as they leave the hospital setting. This offering is a seamless continuation of care as patients move out of the hospital and into a new setting to recover. The communication between hospital and home care teams results in a more connected care experience.
By dedicating time to listen and understand what matters most to patients and their families, HealthONE Hospice & Family Care strives to offer the right physical, emotional and spiritual support for healing throughout each stage of the process.
“We are dedicated to ensuring our patients and their families have the care and support they need during each stage of life,” said Sylvia Young, President and CEO of HealthONE. “We believe Healthcare at Home and Hospice & Family Care will more effectively meet consumers where they are in their healthcare journey and build confidence and trust with them.”
About HealthONE
HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. HealthONE and HCA Healthcare have also been named 12 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company and two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company. As a leading healthcare system in the metro Denver area, HealthONE employees more than 11,000 colleagues. As part of the HealthONE system of care, Centennial Hospital, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes several free-standing emergency departments and numerous ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides critical care air and ground transportation across a seven-state region. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE provided $66M in uncompensated care, contributed more than $650,000 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations last year alone.
All references to “Company,” “HCA” and “HCA Healthcare” as used throughout this document refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates.
