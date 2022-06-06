Knuula to Present at AICPA ENGAGE "Investing in Innovation" on the Heels of Latest Engagement Letter Customization Features
Custom engagement letter upload tool and "text to variable" conversion propel Knuula's engagement letter platform forward
Las Vegas, NV, June 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Knuula, the leader in digital engagement letters, has taken engagement letter customization to a new level with the release of their latest feature. Custom engagement letters can now be uploaded from a word document and turned into a Knuula template.
This new features allow users take advantage of Knuula’s engagement letter customization and sending features on their own engagement letter templates. Once uploaded, users can convert any text into pre-set variables, reducing mistakes and improving collaboration across a firm’s engagement letter process.
“We’ve spent years perfecting the process of reusing engagement letter templates over and over again with all of our users’ clients. This features allows you to get the point of a ready-to-go template even faster than before. Once there, the engagement letter process is a breeze.” – Jamie Peebles, Founder & CEO, Knuula
The feature comes just in time for Knuula’s presentation at AICPA ENGAGE on June 6th, 2022. As a participant in the AICPA/CPA.com 2022 startup accelerator, Knuula will be featured presenting its solution to AICPA ENGAGE attendees at the Investing in Innovation session Monday morning.
“Knuula is a great fit for the Accelerator program as they are an innovative startup solving a prevalent problem with the engagement letter process for public accounting firms.” – Kacee Johnson, VP, Strategy & Innovation, CPA.com
About Knuula:
Founded in 2018, Knuula’s modular templates have solved the engagement letter problem, reducing time spent and improving accuracy of information for over 100 Accounting Firms and Financial Planners nationwide.
Jamie Peebles
469-573-1027
Knuula.com
