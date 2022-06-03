Homefix Custom Remodeling Helps Bring Sustainable Energy to Baltimore by Way of GAF Timberline Solar Shingles
Homefix Custom Remodeling.
Owings Mills, MD, June 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Homefix Custom Remodeling is now authorized to sell the first ever solar shingle. Homefix’s long-time partnership with roofing giant, GAF, has brought this product to Homefix and a limited amount of roofing contractors this year. This new technology allows homeowners to get a new roof and solar panels. Timberline Solar™ is the only system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials and is the world’s first nailable solar shingle. This product allows homeowners a new solar roof as a roofing product and a solar energy product — the first of its kind to be recognized as both. There are no panels or holes that need to be drilled into the roof, which means no damage to the roof or ways for critters to get in the client's home.
Homefix is installing their first solar shingle roofs and GAF will be attending the install on June 7 in Moyock, NC and June 13, 2022 in Owings Mills, MD.
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/03/gaf-energy-taking-on-tesla-to-make-solar-shingles-cheaper.html
Homefix Custom Remodeling is now one of the selected few licensed contractors, ranked #16 in the US by DMWmag.com, that can offer this product to the public. They also hold a the GAF Master Elite title that only the top 5% of roofers in the US have.
GAF Timberline Solar Shingles: https://www.gaf.energy/timberline-solar/
Learn more and discover how Homefix Custom Remodeling can help: https://homefixcustomremodeling.com/solarshinglesestimate/
Contact
Homefix Custom RemodelingContact
Tiffany Davis
800-306-4663
homefixcustomremodeling.com
