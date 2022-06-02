Shalon Morris is VP of Runway Houston and a Houstonian Wonder Woman
Houston, TX, June 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Shalon Morris is nothing shorter than a wonder woman. This 10-year Air Force veteran has been the Vice President of Runway Houston for the last six years, working alongside Omar Marcos as his right-hand woman. As the Production Director, she has created some of the most amazing fashion show productions any Houstonian has ever seen. Still teamed up with friend, publicist William B. Harris Jr., Hloyal Management and PR is making a mark in a new coming series Moda and Friends releasing this fall.
Hustle queen is an understatement when describing this woman. Not only is Shalon Morris a fashion industry enthusiast and also a lead merchandiser for Fertitta Entertainment & Landry’s Inc., but also the owner of Ultra Bodied Esthetics. Located in the Westchase District of Houston, her spa specializes in non-invasive cosmetic and aesthetic treatments.
With her plate full, somehow staying on top of it all, and remaining culturally conscious, Shalon Morris this Houstonian is a serious playmaker in the city of Houston.
