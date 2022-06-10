Carnivore Meat Company® Sponsoring Green Bay Rockers
Green Bay, WI, June 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Agreement Introduces Vital Essentials® Brand to Local Baseball Fans.
Green Bay’s premium pet food manufacturer, Carnivore Meat Company, is proud to announce that its flagship brand, Vital Essentials®, has been featured as the presenting sponsor for Woof Wednesdays at Capitol Credit Union Park with the city’s Northwoods League collegiate baseball team, the Green Bay Rockers.
Rockers fans are encouraged to bring their dogs on Woof Wednesday evening games and visit with Vital Essentials representatives in the park’s main entrance to receive free dog treats and snacks, offers and exclusive goodies.
The first Woof Wednesday was held June 1, with the remaining Woof Wednesdays scheduled for July 21, August 3 and August 10.
“At Carnivore Meat Company, we are extremely proud to be a Wisconsin-based, USA-made business,” says Melissa Olson, VP of Marketing and Communications. “We’ve been part of the growing Green Bay community for over a decade, and we are thrilled to partner with the Green Bay Rockers to host four fun-filled event nights.”
These dog-friendly promotional nights also feature a “Pet of the Night.” Pet parents are encouraged to submit photos of their pet via Green Bay Rockers social media in hopes of their pet being displayed as the official “Pet of the Night.”
To buy tickets for Woof Wednesday game nights, or for more information on upcoming events at Capital Credit Union Park, please visit www.northwoodsleague.com/green-bay-rockers.
About the Green Bay Rockers
The Green Bay Rockers were founded in 2007. They play in the 22-team Northwoods League — the largest summer collegiate baseball league in the world. Players comprising the top collegiate talent in the country compete with wood bats in a minor league setting in a 72-game schedule lasting from the end of May through mid-August. Players aspire to be noticed by Major League scouts and ultimately making it to "The Show."
About Carnivore Meat Company
Carnivore Meat Company is an award-winning manufacturer of premium raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats. Located in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company’s rapidly growing brands include Nature's Advantage®, Vital Essentials®, VE RAW BAR® and Vital Cat®, which are distributed to over 6,000 retailers nationwide, in 14 international markets and online to Chewy.com, Amazon, PetFlow.com and others. Long considered a raw pet food pioneer, the company’s freeze-dried products division supplies private label, co-packing and ingredients to customers globally. Carnivore Meat Company has been recognized for its growth accomplishments and manufacturing excellence with a number of awards in recent years, including Greater Green Bay Chamber Growth Award, Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award, Governor’s Export Achievement Award, Greater Green Bay Chamber Manufacturing Award of Distinction and Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies. www.carnivoremeat.com
About Arbor Investments
Founded in 1999 with offices in Chicago and New York, Arbor Investments is a specialized private equity firm focused exclusively on acquiring premier companies in food, beverage and related industries. Since inception, the firm has acquired or invested in over 80 companies in North America. www.arborpic.com
Contact
Vital EssentialsContact
Melissa Olson
800-7430-322
www.vitalessentialsraw.com
Melissa Olson
800-7430-322
www.vitalessentialsraw.com
