Future Horizons Presents "Autism: Parent to Parent, Sanity-Saving Advice for Parents with Children on the Autism Spectrum"

Arlington, TX, June 08, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Autism: Parent to Parent is a guide to all of this and more. Veteran parent Shannon Penrod hosts Autism Live, the #1 rated Autism Podcast worldwide, now she is giving all her best resources, strategies, tips and information to help both parent and child survive and thrive.Autism: Parent to Parent covers everything a parent needs to know such as:- What to say to pushy relatives- How to get the best treatment options- How to deal with school- Most importantly, how does one deal with all the emotions that come with day-to-day life?Ms. Penrod covers all a parent of an individual with ASD needs to know, with honesty, humor and humility while empowering parents to rise to meet all the challenges and triumphs on their journey.