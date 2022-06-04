Jordan Elizabeth Gelber Ceo of OTT Pipeline Network, "Aperteur," Sits Down with "Behind the Rabbit Productions" in an Interview About Her Soft Launch on Roku
New York, NY, June 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jordan Elizabeth Gelber, founder of Aperteur TV, a new OTT streaming platform on Roku, celebrated her soft launch at Haswell Greens last week. Aimed at bridging the gap between creatives and decision makers in the entertainment industry, Gelber is dead set on creating an ecosystem that allows content creators to share their visions with the world. By allowing them to directly connect with their audience and make their decisions about their artistic futures, Gelber gives the power back to the creatives through the power of OTT.
“OTT is so new right now, there are so many streaming platforms,” Gelber explains during her interview with Behind the Rabbit Productions. “What makes us different is we're not trying to keep any of these content creators, we want to help launch them to their forever home.”
Aperteur is happy to be partnering with leading OTT solution Endavo Media as they continue their mission to empower creators to take their careers into their own hands. With this partnership, the team can magnify unique digital assets from around the world and serve as a pipeline for unearthed talent to burst into the mainstream.
You can watch the full interview on “Go Behind The Rabbit” Youtube Channel.
Full article by “No Rest for the Weekend”
Please contact Samantha LaMendola for press inquiries at:
samantha.lamendola@aperteur.tv
