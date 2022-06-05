The Connoisseur Launches Its First Online Auction
New Delhi, India, June 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Connoisseur, an artisanal luxury brand, is launching its first online auction on its platform. It features 25 exceptional contemporary artworks from an established artist in India. Registration has been opened on their website.
The theme chosen is "Mystical Humans" which has been inspired by different facets of existence. The collection is unique and unusual that focuses on abstract figures to display the moods and life of a being. The Connoisseur plans to make artistic objects available to the masses through direct buy now options as well as regular auctions on display. The auctions are simple in nature without any buyer’s premium and any additional cost associated with it. All you require is to register an account and start placing bids on your favourite objects.
"The trace of Indian art goes back many thousand years yet it is still to be discovered to its true potential in the eyes of the world. Every ancient street, as well as the medieval architecture, bespeaks of the art that cropped in the minds of the humans in this subcontinent. The brand was launched during the pandemic when many doors were shutting down for the creative world. Digital transformation was needed for the industry which was heavily dependent on offline mediums. We launched this brand with our 3D online exhibition which was well received by the audience. Presently, we are working actively on enhancing our brand experience & diversity to onboard new product categories with a central theme – everything inspired by art.” –Sabyasachi Moulik (Founder & Strategist – The Connoisseur)
The Connoisseur enables the movement of artistic objects between humans through technology, and design & offers a pleasant experience for the visitors and this is what does true justice to an artist’s work. Every object is curated from the urban & exotic regions in India with their partner artists & galleries. The whole aesthetics of the platform is what really catches the attention.
They recently launched an "Art for All" initiative with high-quality art prints that were signed by the artist and accompanied by a certificate. The price for print starts from Rs 799/$12 with free India based shipping. The aim was to encourage the movement of art in society and make it as affordable as possible, so everyone can own a form of the actual creation one day.
The Connoisseur has an exquisite original artwork collection from established as well as emerging artists from India. They also have limited edition serigraphs of popular works. Worldwide shipping is available on their platform as well as a certificate of authenticity is provided for every artwork. The connoisseur envisions bringing authentic artistic objects to every home.
