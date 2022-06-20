Western Loan and Jewelry Have Announced the Expansion of Its Pawnshop Services
Western Loan and Jewelry have announced the expansion of its pawnshop services to the City of Bell Garden. Clients can now have their designer handbag appraisals while they wait and make a purchase directly online.
Bell Garden, CA, June 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Having served the Bell Garden, CA areas for several years, the business has been a long standing trusted pawnshop. The store specializes in luxury accessories and has expanded to Bell Garden, CA as a trusted buyer and seller of designer purses, luxury watches, gold and precious metals.
The newly announced service is unique in the pawn industry and was introduced to make it easy to buy and sell luxury handbags, precious metals, high-end watches other luxury items. Clients can view the store's entire inventory online, make an offer on items, and view shipping options, all without leaving their homes.
Many clients choose to sell their valuables to pawnshops as an alt-financial solution and can receive funds instantly.
Clients who need short-term loans often turn to pawn their valuables as a secure financial alternative. The pawnshop doesn't require credit checks and offer affordable interest rates and payback plans.
Western Loan and Jewelry offers clients a safe and trustworthy outlet for buying and selling any high-value item. The highly trained team of experts will appraisal all valuable items in front of the client to identify fraudulent items to protect buyers against purchasing a fake or stolen item.
With the latest announcement, Western Loan and Jewelry continues to expand its reputation as a trusted pawnshop in the area.
Interested parties can find more information on the services offered at Western Loan and Jewelry by visiting www.westernloan.com
Contact
Western Loan and JewelryContact
Tony DeMarco
1-323-210-4500
http://www.westernloan.com
