Whaley Lake Bridge Disaster Remains 9 Months After Hurricane Ida Destroyed It

On Sept. 2, 2021, Hurricane Ida destroyed the Lakeview Drive bridge, road and beach access in Holmes, NY. These are part of a non-profit lakeside community of 103 homes (known as Shore Haven Civic Assoc.), a mix of fixed-income older people, working families with children, and seasonal residents. After having been denied by FEMA, SBA, insurance, NY State, and other outreach entities, a GoFundMe campaign https://gofund.me/5d0063fb has been set up to try to raise $50,000 to replace the bridge.