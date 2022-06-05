280 Group Launches New Product Management Training Suite: Insights to Digital Product Success
New product offering bundles digital product management course with a two-hour live workshop.
Dover, DE, June 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- For over two decades, 280 Group has offered industry-leading training and coursework, helping product managers hone their craft in over 100 countries. With their latest launch, Insights to Digital Product Success (IDPS), 280 Group empowers Product Managers (PMs) to go beyond delivering on a release schedule and track the right product success metrics to build winning products.
Insights to Digital Product Success provides a comprehensive overview of digital product management specialization, combined with a live, instructor-led workshop. Students will gain the tools, data skills, and hands-on practice to promote a product strategy based on essential product data, to achieve desired business outcomes.
"We've heard from our students and private clients that they need more flexibility to learn these critical skills, yet still want help from our Product Management experts," says Roger Snyder, VP of Product at 280 Group. "With IDPS, students can learn foundational skills at their own pace, then dive deep with an instructor to apply these skills to their business problems and product strategy."
This suite combines a personal skills assessment, 280 Group's flagship Digital Product Management (DPM) Self-Study course, with an instructor-led workshop. Designed exclusively for product managers ready to leverage insights to drive better product decisions, the self-study course allows students to complete the curriculum online at their own pace, including quizzes and exercises to help cement their learning.
Apply these learnings with a two-hour instructor-led workshop that teaches students to apply their knowledge through exercises and team collaboration to develop a data-informed product success story.
The two-hour workshop, Data-Informed Decisions, is also available for purchase for Product Managers who have already completed the Digital Product Management curriculum. The Digital Product Management course is available Live Online and In-Person for Product Management teams that want to learn together. This training can be customized and bundled with the Data-Informed Decisions workshop as an effective way to quickly apply new concepts with hands-on experience to their product strategy.
"We're excited to be offering a practical, exercise-driven workshop that allows Product Managers to build a product hypothesis and a plan to prove it," says Roger Snyder, VP of Product at 280 Group. "Students learn from an expert instructor how to develop a plan that will gather the right data, analyze it, and then tell a compelling data-informed story to advance their product strategy."
In addition, in partnership with the Association of International Product Marketing and Management (AIPMM), the world’s largest Product Management Association, 280 Group includes AIPMM certifications with all flagship courses.
The Insights to Digital Product Success Suite ($1,895) and stand-alone workshop ($495) are available for purchase online or contacting 280 Group directly.
About 280 Group
280 Group, the world's leading Product Management training and consulting firm, propels Product Management and Marketing teams forward with the Optimal Product ProcessTM, a flexible and customizable framework that enables companies to deliver more successful, customer-focused products. 280 Group has transformed Product Management teams and individual Product Managers for 20+ years with 75,000 customers in 120 countries and over 500 successful engagements in training and consulting, certifications and coaching.
