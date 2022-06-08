Loveforce International Releases a Firetruck with Liquid Gold Neon Lights
On Friday, June 10, Loveforce International will release three new Digital Music Singles and give away a book in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, June 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday June 10, Loveforce International will release three new Digital Music Singles. The Digital Music Singles will be by three different styles. They will be three different recording artists. Loveforce International will give a book away in honor of the three new Digital Music Singles.
Honey Davis new single, “Firetruck Blues” is an up-tempo rocky Blues romp. Instrumentally it’s a typical electric guitar and bass with drum kit set up. Lyrically it’s about a firetruck but not the type that Firemen drive. It’s called firetruck for a far different reason.
inRchild’s “Chasing The Neon Lights” is an up-tempo R&B song. The song uses a synthesizer to create it’s instrumentation. Lyrically, the song is about trying to find love in the middle of a big, impersonal city.
Ami Cannon’s new Digital Music Single is entitled “Liquid Gold.” It’s a Country music song with simple instrumentation. Lyrically, it tells the story of someone who has struggled with life’s ups and downs through addiction. It’s based on the life story of a famous Country Music singer.
The book being given away is the e-book version of The Loveforce International Reader Volume 4. The book consists eight different writings by three different authors. There are quotes, a poem, articles and stories. Some of the writings include a new British law, proof that the end is not near and a story about a woman with a dog under her car.
“We are giving people a good sampling of our company this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “A really catchy tune written and performed by Honey Davis, a solidly crafted Country Music song by Ami Cannon, a Billy Ray Charles penned song by inRchild and a sampler book that showcases the writings of three of our authors,” he continued.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, June 10th only, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively. The three new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
Honey Davis new single, “Firetruck Blues” is an up-tempo rocky Blues romp. Instrumentally it’s a typical electric guitar and bass with drum kit set up. Lyrically it’s about a firetruck but not the type that Firemen drive. It’s called firetruck for a far different reason.
inRchild’s “Chasing The Neon Lights” is an up-tempo R&B song. The song uses a synthesizer to create it’s instrumentation. Lyrically, the song is about trying to find love in the middle of a big, impersonal city.
Ami Cannon’s new Digital Music Single is entitled “Liquid Gold.” It’s a Country music song with simple instrumentation. Lyrically, it tells the story of someone who has struggled with life’s ups and downs through addiction. It’s based on the life story of a famous Country Music singer.
The book being given away is the e-book version of The Loveforce International Reader Volume 4. The book consists eight different writings by three different authors. There are quotes, a poem, articles and stories. Some of the writings include a new British law, proof that the end is not near and a story about a woman with a dog under her car.
“We are giving people a good sampling of our company this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “A really catchy tune written and performed by Honey Davis, a solidly crafted Country Music song by Ami Cannon, a Billy Ray Charles penned song by inRchild and a sampler book that showcases the writings of three of our authors,” he continued.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, June 10th only, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively. The three new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories