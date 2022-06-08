Tweaking Technologies Releases Advanced File Recovery for Windows
Recover lost, deleted documents, photos, jpeg files, videos, audio, and archive documents.
Jaipur, India, June 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tweaking Technologies, a well-known and leading company in system tweaking tools to restore lost/deleted files, has released Advanced File Recovery. The utility helps recover all lost/deleted files from different storage devices.
"Accidentally deleting an important file is a common scenario, and until now, only a handful of applications could help restore all deleted file formats. Also, once deleted files, leave Recycle Bin; getting them back wasn't easy. Therefore, to simplify things and help users retrieve all types of essential files, our development team came up with the idea of Advanced File Recovery. We hope our efforts help Windows users overcome the biggest challenge of file recovery," said Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice President, Product Development.
Advanced File Recovery enables users to restore any accidentally deleted/lost file regardless of the format/file type. The tool supports more than 60 different file types, including the common ones like JPEG, BMP, RAW photos, MP3, DOCX, XLSX, MP4, HTML, and archive format. Some notable features of Advanced File Recovery include:
● Deleted File Recovery
● Formatted Drive Recovery
● Storage Media Recovery
● Crashed Hard Disk Recovery
● Quick Scan and Deep Scan
● Preview Files Before Recovery
● Customizable File Recovery
● Restore Data From Damaged or Corrupt Disk Volumes
"Over the last few decades, technology has significantly evolved. Earlier, when a file was deleted due to malware infection, hard drive crash, or any other reason, there was no easy way to recover documents. They were lost forever. Luckily, today things have changed. You can easily retrieve lost photos, videos, documents, and other file formats. Advanced File Recovery, our latest product release ensures safe recovery of your lost/deleted files on a Windows PC," said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO Tweaking Technologies.
For more information, visit the official website of Advanced File Recovery:
https://www.advancedfilerecovery.com/
About The Company: Tweaking Technologies is an IT Solutions Company that serves a diverse list of clients and industries globally. With the vision to simplify & secure digital life, the company comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Our high adaptability toward implementing cutting-edge technologies gives us a leg up in the dynamic environment. We believe in providing high-quality & easy-to-use system optimizing utilities worldwide.
Contact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
www.tweakingtechnologies.com
