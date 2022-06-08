Absolute Endurance Athlete, Hunter Williams, Wins Unbound Gravel 200
emporia, KS, June 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Hunter Williams, age 21, of Emporia, Kansas was able to ride away from the competition at Unbound Gravel, a 200-mile gravel race in the Flint Hills of Kansas, to take the top stop and be crowned winner of the single speed category. Hunter and Coach Garret Seacat, head coach and owner of Absolute Endurance, have been working together since Hunter was a young cyclist at the age of 16. “Hunter’s growth as a cyclist is a prime example of what hard work and dedication can lead to.”
Hunter would have to overcome a variety of race-defining moments including coming into the first checkpoint in second place, multiple rainstorms, and long sections of mud. His toughest test would come when he was faced with a race-ending 2-inch-long cut in his tire with just 8 miles to go (picture attached). ”I was in utter disbelief when I got off my bike and saw the tire. I knew I had to do something drastic, so I grabbed two empty energy gel packets and took off my gloves and put them inside the tire to fill the substantial gash. I just hoped I could make it.”
What Hunter didn’t know is that Coach Seacat and his support staff had sent him out of the second checkpoint knowingly not telling him he was winning the race by over 30 minutes at that point. “We had made the conscious decision to not tell him to make sure he didn’t ride too easy and end up getting caught,” says Coach Seacat.
Hunter’s quick thinking and calm demeanor insured he was back on the bike in no time and he would still end up winning the event by over 40 minutes when all was said and done.
About Absolute Endurance: Absolute Endurance https://www.trainabsolute.com/ is a coaching company based out of the Flint Hills of Kansas that focuses on ultra-endurance athletes, specifically those attempting gravel events. Coach Garret Seacat, C.S.C.S. founded the company 2018 to get athletes prepared properly to take on whatever challenge they pick.
