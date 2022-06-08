Dig This® Las Vegas to Open Heavy Equipment Operator Training Facility - Dig This Academy™
Training programs scheduled to start June 2022.
Las Vegas, NV, June 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dig This® Las Vegas, the World’s first heavy equipment playground, officially announced today, it will be opening Dig This Academy™, an entry-level heavy equipment operator training school. Dig This Academy™ is an accredited National Center for Construction and Education Research (NCCER) Training Unit. All Dig This Academy™ programs are state certified by the Nevada Commission on Post-Secondary Education (CPE).
Dig This Academy™ programming, scheduled to begin on June 20, 2022, will be held at Dig This® Las Vegas’ existing five-acre campus at 800 W. Roban Avenue in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Dig This Academy™ will utilize NCCER Heavy Equipment Operations (HEO) curriculums. Multiple Heavy Equipment Operator Ready Certification programs will also be offered for excavators, dozers, backhoes, and loaders. These one week courses will be specific to the type of heavy equipment and designed to provide safety, knowledge, and basic operating information. Upon successful program completion, trainees will possess the knowledge and experience to enter the workforce as an entry-level operator.
“Dig This® Las Vegas is excited to bring Dig This Academy™ to life,” said Ed Mumm, Dig This® owner/founder. “With our existing location, facilities, diverse equipment fleet, and access to additional equipment, we have the ideal site for a training school. And, we are perfectly poised timing-wise considering the current and future demand for heavy equipment operators. No where else in Nevada will you have access to this type of heavy equipment training. We look forward to preparing trainees for a rewarding and successful career in the construction industry.”
Enrollment applications and program pricing can be found online at digthisvegas.com. Applications are currently being accepted.
For complete Dig This Academy™ details and to enroll visit: digthisvegas.com and/or call: 1.888.DIG.THIS (1.888.344.8447) or 702.222.4344. Follow Dig This Academy™ on Facebook.
About Dig This Academy™:
Established in 2021, Dig This Academy™ is Nevada’s first entry-level heavy equipment training institution, enabling career focused people to learn the basic fundamentals of equipment operation, safety and maintenance. Trainees will be certified using the well established NCCER curriculum facilitated by our expert journeyman trainers. Training is offered on, but not limited to, bulldozers, excavators, backhoes. Certificates of completion and NCCER credentials awarded upon program completion.
About the National Center for Construction and Education Research:
NCCER is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) education foundation created in 1996 as The National Center for Construction Education and Research. It was developed with the support of more than 125 construction CEOs and various association and academic leaders who united to revolutionize training for the construction industry. Sharing the common goal of developing a safe and productive workforce, these companies created a standardized training and credentialing program for the industry. This progressive program has evolved into curricula for more than 70 craft areas and a complete series of more than 70 assessments offered in over 6,000 NCCER-accredited training and assessment locations across the United States. www.nccer.org
About Dig This® Las Vegas:
Dig This® Las Vegas, the World’s first-ever heavy equipment playground provides the opportunity for the general public to command the controls of heavy equipment in a safe, fun and supervised environment. Ed Mumm, owner and founder, pioneered the “super-sized sandbox” concept in 2007 opening Dig This® in Steamboat Springs, CO in 2007. Dig This® Las Vegas launched operations in May 2011, bringing the latest in recreational and corporate entertainment to Nevada by allowing non-industry folks the chance to experience the thrill and rush of playing with massive hydraulic excavators and bulldozers. Dig This® Las Vegas is moving to it’s new Las Vegas location at 800 W. Roban Avenue effective February 1, 2019. New pieces of heavy equipment along with expanded activities for children as young as two years old. Dig This® Las Vegas an all-family adventure experience, open daily, year-round guaranteeing 20 tons of fun providing Kids’ Digs, Kids’ Birthday Parties, Mini Experiences, Big Digs, Mega Digs, the Aggression Session Car Crush, Group Digs, along with corporate, custom, and private programming. Dig This® Las Vegas is ranked #1 by TripAdvisor, received TripAdvisor’s Certificate of Excellence Hall of Fame designation (2018 & 2019), been a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Award Winner (2012-2021), and named a TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award Winner (2013, 2020 & 2021). Dig This® Las Vegas expanded globally in October 2017 becoming part of Bill Richardson Transport World in Invercargill, New Zealand, www.digthisinvercargill.nz. Dig This® Las Vegas is not affiliated with or sponsored, approved, or endorsed by Caterpillar in any way.
Contact
Ed Mumm
970-846-2484
digthisvegasacademy.com
