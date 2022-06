Spend Matters Names ProcurePort a Solution Leader in the Spring 2022 Procurement Technology SolutionMap Rankings

Indianapolis, IN, June 08, 2022 --( PR.com )-- ProcurePort has been named a "Solution Leader in Sourcing and Supplier Management" by Spend Matters' Spring 2022 SolutionMap, based on solution-specific scalability, client count, worldwide customer reach, full-time staff, and revenue per customer. This recognition comes after the successful completion of a SOC 2® Type II Certificate of its eProcurement software application and highlights the climb of ProcurePort in the Procurement Software space."It has been a long journey, but ProcurePort continues to shine among its competitors in the eProcurement Software space. Being recognized as a solution leader by Spend Matters analysts further provides us with the confidence that we are innovating in the right direction," said Jemin Patel, Director - ProcurePort.The data-centric functionality assessment performed by Spend Matters is a thorough examination of procurement technology vendors. SolutionMap rates solution providers based on an equal mix of analyst and customer rating inputs and includes 500+ RFI requirements across 10 S2P modules and suite technology categories. Every six months, SolutionMap is updated and published to reflect market developments.About ProcurePortProcurePort is a leader in providing on-demand procurement software (Requisition Software / Reverse Auction software / Spend Analysis software / RFQ & RFP software / P.O & Invoice Automation / Payments Automation / Spend Analysis Software / Contract Management Software) and services (Reverse Auction services / Spend Analysis services) for startup companies as well as Global 1000 organizations. Operating in a wide range of industries from manufacturing to government, ProcurePort’s clients benefit from both the technology and service expertise that can help them automate their procurement processes without time-consuming or expensive technology deployment. ProcurePort’s affordability enables startups to compete with larger organizations and reach new levels of success in deploying an E-Marketplace in a specific vertical. For more information, visit https://www.ProcurePort.com or call 1.866.643.8153 (toll-free in North America).