Spend Matters Names ProcurePort a Solution Leader in the Spring 2022 Procurement Technology SolutionMap Rankings

ProcurePort was named a Solution Leader in the e-Sourcing and Supplier Management Category in Spend Matters' Spring 2022 SolutionMap, where it competed with 67 other procurement technology providers. Spend Matters reaches a global audience of procurement professionals and provides coverage of procurement software and services vendors across the source-to-pay spectrum.