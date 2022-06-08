Cisdem Data Recovery 13.5.5 Introduces New UI and Powerful Features to Restore Files on Mac
Chicago, IL, June 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jun 6, 2022, Cisdem released its latest version 13.5.5 of Data Recovery, one of the most popular macOS programs to restore files on Mac. This version comes with a brand new UI and introduces more powerful features to users, making data recovery on Mac much simpler and efficient.
Cisdem Data Recovery is designed to restore document, video, audio, photo, email, archive and others from all major storage devices and file systems on a Mac. It supports any data loss situations, from deletion, formatting, partition loss to virus attack, system crash, macOS upgrade/downgrade...
“Cisdem Data Recovery 13.5.5 adds new features to help users quickly locate and find back their lost files to a preferred location,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “Most of our users want a quick and efficient data recovery process to dig most files as many as possible, they’ll love this new version. In addition, users can recover files to local drive or Cloud, in case that they want to restore and backup files in the cloud.”
What’s New in Version 13.5.5?
-New UI
New user interfaces are applied in this new version, more comfortable to users’ eyes, including new colors, icons, layout. Also, we build in 15+ interface languages for our users all over the world.
-Auto run quick and deep scanning
It uses both quick and deep scanning mode to look through the drive, taking the least time to find the most files on Mac internal hard drive and external storage devices.
-Preview more file types
Not only preview photos and several document types, Cisdem Data Recovery 13.5.5 can preview more file types now: video, photo, PDF, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Keynote, Pages, Numbers, etc. Also, users can listen to the audio files.
-Filter files
The newly added filter tool allows users to quickly search and locate wanted files from the long list of scan result, users can enter keyword, file size, date created and date modified to find specific files.
-Recover to local drive or cloud
Users can recover selected or highlighted files to local drive, also to cloud platforms like Dropbox, OneDrive, GoogleDrive, pCloud, Box. If users don’t have enough space for restored files, they can back up them in the cloud.
-M1 and T2 Supported
It works on the latest macOS Monterey, also supports M1 and T2 Macs.
Main Features of Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac
-Recover data lost due to different reasons
Cisdem Data Recovery can recover data and files that accidentally deleted, formatted, trash emptied, caused by partition loss, repartition, system crash, virus attack, macOS wrongly restored or other cases.
-Recover data from Mac internal and hard drive
Cisdem Data Recovery can retrieve files from Mac internal hard drive, also from external storage devices connected to a Mac: HDD, SSD, USB, SD Card, camcorder, media player.
-Recover 200+ file types
It recovers documents, videos, photos, audio, emails, archives and so on, including DOC/DOCX, XLS/XLSX, PPT/PPTX, PDF, PAGES, NUMBERS, KEY, AVI, MOV, MP4, M4V, JPG/JPEG, TIFF/TIF, PNG, BMP, GIF, PSD, AIF/AIFF, M4A, MP3, WAV, WMA, ZIP, RAR, ISO.
*Filter files for quick recovery
Quickly search and find lost files by entering keyword, file size, date created, date modified.
-Preview files before recovery
Preview videos, photos and various documents (PDF, Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Keynote, Pages, Numbers
-Recover files to local drive or cloud
Recover selected files to local drive or cloud platforms (Dropbox, OneDrive, GoogleDrive, pCloud, Box)
-Show files as you like
Display all, lost, system or hidden files as you like
-Quick access to specific folder
Allow quick access to Trash, Desktop, Documents, Downloads and Photos folder
-Resume scanning
Save scan status and resume the scanning without re-scanning from the start.
Availability and Price
Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac is available for free trial at https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-datarecovery.dmg starting Jun 6, 2022. Users can subscribe the full version monthly, yearly or for lifetime. For tech specification or compatible macOS versions, you can visit its product page at Cisdem.
About Cisdem
Cisdem is a software company dedicated in developing data recovery, utility, productivity and multimedia tools for Mac. Looking to the feature, data recovery will continue to be a concern for many users. Cisdem team will keeps working hard and staying innovative to offer the best data recovery solution. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.
