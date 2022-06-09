WNFC Names DICK’S Sporting Goods Official Sporting Goods Retailer
Dallas, TX, June 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- DICK’S Sporting Goods has become the official sporting goods retail partner of the Women's National Football Conference (WNFC) in a new deal kicking off during the league's 2022 National Championship Weekend in Frisco, TX, June 24-26.
Deal begins on 2022 IX Cup Championship Weekend, June 24-26.
DICK’S Sporting Goods will partner with the WNFC on in-store and community initiatives
Organizations will work together to create opportunities in retail for former female athletes and women of color.
DICK’S Sporting Goods, which will also become an official marketing partner of the WNFC, will work on new initiatives for female athletes to increase the popularity of the WNFC and its 17-member teams.
“This deal is another page-turning moment in the history of women and girls in football. DICK’S has made it clear in recent years that they stand for equity and inclusion and sports, and we are extremely excited to be a part of this purpose.” - Odessa Jenkin, CEO - WNFC
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK’S mobile app. DICK’S also owns and operates DICK’S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping, and video streaming.
Driven by its belief that sports make people better, DICK’S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives.
About the WNFC
Currently in its 4th season in 2022, the WNFC is a progressive football league that exists to help women and girls reach their full potential through the power of football. Featuring 17 teams, the WNFC is a thrilling sports property that combines football and entertainment with a commitment to equity, inclusion, and social responsibility.
In 2018, the WNFC signed a groundbreaking multi-year agreement with adidas that put the league on the map. The deal has recently been extended, as the WNFC signed a groundbreaking media deal with Vyre Network to distribute 100% of the league's games. The league's momentum continues with its partnership with Riddell Sports, Commons, United Sports Brands, and the recent addition of DICK’S Sporting Goods.
