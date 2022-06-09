iSunshare Released a Completely Free ISO Image Tool to Burn, Extract, and Create ISO File
iSunshare announced its new release of completely Free ISO Burner/Extractor/Creator - iSunshare ISO Genius - allows Windows users to make bootable USB/CD/DVD, mount and extract contents of ISO files, create ISO files from any files and folders, and convert CDs/DVDs data to ISO files.
California City, CA, June 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- iSunshare ISO Genius is designed to help users create bootable CDs/DVDs or USB drives for Windows and Linux, it can also be of great help in extracting and creating ISO files on Windows 11/10/8/7. Users can use this ISO editor software to burn, extract and create ISO files on Windows computers and all operations of this tool are free.
As an efficient ISO burner, users need to burn ISO image files to CD/DVD or USB drive to create a bootable CD/DVD/USB. The bootable CD/DVD/USB will be ready for OS installation or system rescue. iSunshare ISO Genius enables Windows users to mount and extract ISO images as well, so that users can easily view the contents of the ISO file.
To create ISO files, iSunshare ISO Genius provides two options for Windows users. They can create ISO files from any local files and folders for better long-term preservation. Additionally, they can make ISO files from CDs or DVDs, and all the information on the disc will be quickly copied.
“We provide users with a simple and clear interface and four useful options - Burn, Create, Extract and Copy. When it comes to burning, users can create Windows and Linux bootable drives and it can be used as one of the best Rufus alternatives,” said Robert Brown, one of the software developers from the Technical Support Team, “We were committed to ISO image multi-function processing to meet the needs of more Windows users, with that in mind, we have made efforts on decompressing and compress ISO images, and create ISO files from CDs or DVDs, and last, we did.”
As Robert said, iSunshare ISO Genius is one of the best Rufus alternatives and it includes many features. It's completely free, and it's an affordable and simple tool for all Windows users.
For more details, visit: https://www.isunshare.com/iso-genius/
