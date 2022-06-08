Brian J. Mcintyre Awards Scholarships to Collingswood High School Students
Brian J. McIntyre, President of WorkStrategy, Inc., and his family, awarded two scholarships totaling $10,000 at the annual Collingswood High School Academic Awards event on May 26, 2022. A former student and resident of Collingswood, New Jersey, Brian started the scholarship program in 2000 and has contributed $450,000 in scholarships to date. The scholarship program is named in honor of his parents, George and Joan McIntyre, both of whom were actively involved with local charities and educational programs.
The 2022 scholarship recipients are Henry Tabak-Phillips and Mason Wolfe.
“We are tremendously appreciative of Brian and the McIntyre family for the George F. and Joan D. McIntyre Foundation Scholarships that they award to Collingswood High School students annually. Since 2000, the McIntyre family has supported 90 graduating seniors in pursuing their academic and professional goals by awarding these students over $450,000 in scholarships. It is difficult to put into words what this remarkable level of support means to us and our students," stated Matthew Genna, Collingswood High School's Principal.
Mr. Genna added, "The Class of 2022 had a particularly challenging high school experience, due to various interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. So the McIntyre scholarships are a special recognition of the perseverance that the recipients demonstrated. The scholarships will play a pivotal role in the continued growth of these students, as they pursue higher education in preparation for successful careers.
“We are proud of the Collingswood High School graduating seniors and their academic achievements and community service,” stated Brian McIntyre. “It’s an honor to be able to participate each year. We wish our scholarship recipients and all graduates the best as they take the next step to achieving their career aspirations.”
About Brian J. McIntyre
Mr. McIntyre, of Ellicott City, Maryland has started a number of non-profit organizations and successful businesses including WorkStrategy Inc., an HR technology firm located in Columbia, MD, Project VisionShare, a non-profit organization created to help Maryland-based entrepreneurs, and the Entrepreneurial Center at Howard Community College in Columbia, MD.
