Brian J. Mcintyre Awards Scholarships to Collingswood High School Students

Brian J. McIntyre, President of WorkStrategy, Inc., and his family, awarded two scholarships totaling $10,000 at the annual Collingswood High School Academic Awards event on May 26, 2022. A former student and resident of Collingswood, New Jersey, Brian started the scholarship program in 2000 and has contributed $450,000 in scholarships to date.