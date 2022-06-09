Live Data Gateway for SAP Data Warehouse Cloud from APOS Systems Now Available on SAP® Store
APOS Live Data Gateway delivers fast, efficient, and transparent data access from Microsoft Power BI to SAP Data Warehouse Cloud data sets through DirectQuery connections.
Kitchener, Canada, June 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- APOS Systems Inc. today announced that its Live Data Gateway for SAP Data Warehouse Cloud is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Live Data Gateway for SAP Data Warehouse Cloud integrates with SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, an SAP Business Technology Platform, and delivers live, fast, and efficient data access with DirectQuery connectivity from Microsoft Power BI to businesses that use SAP Data Warehouse Cloud.
“Many companies deploying SAP Data Warehouse Cloud also have Power BI user communities that require access to the valuable data in SAP Data Warehouse Cloud,” said APOS COO Allan Pym. “Live access to medium or large-sized data sets in cloud sources like SAP Data Warehouse Cloud is critical because the volume of data makes importing the data inefficient. Live Data Gateway for SAP Data Warehouse Cloud enables live connectivity from Power BI to SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, opening up this capability and value for businesses that use SAP technology.
As a middleware platform, Live Data Gateway for SAP Data Warehouse Cloud enables Microsoft Power BI reports and visualizations to display current, live SAP Data Warehouse Cloud data using Power BI DirectQuery without the need to import data into Power BI. This solution overcomes the limitation that Power BI does not support DirectQuery connection to SAP Data Warehouse Cloud. A free 30-day trial is available on SAP Store.
Benefits include:
• Access SAP Data Warehouse Cloud data immediately with no waiting for downloads
• Access data that is always current, with no latency or need to refresh data
• Streamline access to big data assets in SAP Data Warehouse Cloud
• Mitigate security concerns of having large blocks of data imported and stored on local machines
SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 2,000 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.
APOS Systems is a partner in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.
About APOS Systems Inc.
APOS provides software products that deliver enhanced capabilities and strong agility in the management and administration of SAP® BusinessObjects™ and SAP Analytics Cloud, across the SAP solution landscape, and beyond. APOS well managed BI, well managed analytics, and hybrid BI and analytics products improve returns on investments and time to value for our global base of customers.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.
Contact
APOS SystemsContact
Allan Pym
519 894-2767
https://www.apos.com
Allan Pym
519 894-2767
https://www.apos.com
