Bob Brill's Passion Project Shaken: The Great Sylmar Earthquake, is Available for Streaming

Shaken: The Great Sylmar Earthquake; a 50 year obsession for director Bob Brill, has been released and is available to stream on most major platforms. A joint effort between Brill Productions and The Magpie Film Company, this documentary tells the forgotten story of the Earthquake that forever changed how we responded to and worked to prevent, the heartbreaking destruction of these natural disasters.