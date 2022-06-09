New Fantasy-Fiction Novel Puts the Construction of a Nepali Monastery and Tibetan Refugee Support on Its Spine
Four Lord's latest fantasy-fiction novel The Monastery comes exclusively to Kickstarter in an effort to raise money for a Tibetan Children’s Village and the construction of a new Nepali monastery.
San Diego, CA, June 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Four Lords, creators of The Curseborn Saga fantasy franchise, today announced that their new novel The Monastery will give 50% of its profits to the continued construction of the Thu Che Che Monastery in Namobuddha, Nepal and the Tibetan Children’s Village. It debuts exclusively on Kickstarter.
In 2018, author Bodhi J.M.S Ryder booked a one-way ticket to Kathmandu, Nepal. While there, he studied with buddhist monks in Kopan Monastery, an experience that changed his view on life forever. Upon return, he began work on a fantasy-fiction novel to be akin to Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist.
Their website reads, “This latest work tells the magical story of Susant, a Nyimian cobbler’s boy whose nightly visions inspire him to travel in search of a mystical monastery cloaked in the clouds.”
The pandemic struck hard and mercilessly in Nepal. Many Nepali men and women lost their jobs, including Ryder’s friend, whom the main character in the book is named after, Susant. That is why the proceeds distributed to the construction of the Thu Che Che Monastery will be used to hire many people, including Susant’s family’s new gardening business.
“For centuries, an empire has been conquering and enslaving country after country, eradicating traditions, cultures, and languages, while replacing them with its own.”
The ongoing struggle of the Tibetan people, who to this day bring compassion and love to everyone in this world, is also a driving inspiration to this work. And that is why there will be proceeds distributed to the Tibetan Children’s Villages, an integrated community in exile for the care and education of orphans, destitutes and refugee children from Tibet. It is a registered, non-profit charitable organization with its main facility based at Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh, North India.
The Four Lords opened their storytelling studio in 2011 in San Diego, California and has since published 11 books and manga, selling books all over the world.
Please direct any media inquiries to Trevor Barber:
trevorbarber3@gmail.com, 858.361.5512.
