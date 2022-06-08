MIND 24-7 Announces New Chief Medical Officer
Emerging leader in immediate-access behavioral health services announces addition of Dr. Sally Brooks to their executive team.
Scottsdale, AZ, June 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- MIND 24-7, headquartered in Scottsdale, is excited to announce the hiring of new Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sally Brooks. Prior to joining MIND 24-7, Dr. Brooks served as Chief Medical Officer at Kindred Healthcare Rehabilitation Services. She has also held leadership positions with United Healthcare and Anthem.
“We couldn’t be more excited about having the caliber of a physician leader that Dr. Sally Brooks brings to the organization,” said Jeff Spight, CEO and co-founder of MIND 24-7. “Her experience leading the clinical efforts of some of the largest healthcare organizations in the country will be crucial for us as we take MIND 24-7 to numerous markets.”
Dr. Brooks will spearhead all medical efforts for the rapidly expanding company. Her extensive background and expertise will support MIND 24-7’s clinical program development, and leadership of the company’s clinical teams. She will also oversee the evolutions of infrastructure to support medical staff recruiting, training and advancement.
“I am very excited to be joining the work and mission of MIND 24-7,” said Dr. Brooks. “There is a significant need for immediate access to behavioral health care, and I am proud to be a part of a company which is committed to providing that access to those in need,” she concluded.
All MIND 24-7 facilities are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and do not require appointments - addressing the urgent need for immediate access to mental health care. MIND 24-7 offers individuals three levels of appropriate care:
- Psych Express Care (urgent mental health care) prevents unnecessary emergency room visits by allowing patients to walk in and see a licensed mental health clinician immediately. On average, an appointment lasts an hour from start to finish.
- Psych Crisis Care (mental health crisis stabilization) reduces the need for suboptimal inpatient health admissions by serving those patients in real crisis. Patients are cared for by a skilled multi-disciplinary team that will assess, stabilize, and treat them until they are ready to be discharged or transitioned to an appropriately selected longer-term intense treatment program.
- Psych Progressions (transitional mental health care) reduces readmissions by dually focusing on the interim mental health needs before a specialized care setting placement, as well as addressing the social determinants of health that have exacerbated the mental health crisis. Psych Progressions provides the needed immediate care until our social workers can refer patients into our ecosystem of community and mental health partners.
The appointment of Dr. Brooks as MIND 24-7’s new CMO comes on the heels of the company opening its third walk-in mental health facility in the Greater Phoenix area. The inaugural location, Phoenix / Central opened its doors in September 2021 and was followed in February 2022 by a second location in Mesa, Arizona. The official Grand Opening Ceremony for the company’s third Phoenix / North-Central location will be held at 4:30 p.m. this Thursday. If you are interested in attending or would like more information, please contact Kristi Stovall at kstovall@mind24-7.com. All MIND 24-7 locations are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and do not require appointments.
With three locations in the company’s portfolio, they now have the capacity to treat up to 200 patients at a time in just the Greater Phoenix area. To support this rapid growth, MIND 24-7 has hired over 450 team members, including nearly 300 additional behavioral health professionals. The company has aggressive plans for continued rapid expansion into numerous cities across the country including additional facility locations in Arizona and Nevada with anticipated openings this winter.
About MIND 24-7
MIND 24-7 is fundamentally changing the landscape of accessible behavioral health by offering walk-in urgent mental health and substance abuse services such as Psych Express Care, Psych Crisis Care, and Psych Progressions. MIND 24-7 fills the gap for those seeking help by being available right when they need it – 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Using innovations in value-based care models to improve and expand access to care, Mind 24-7 not only enhances quality patient care, but reduces pressure on the system, reducing costly emergency room visits, in-patient treatment, and readmissions for crisis care. To learn more, go to www.MIND24-7.com.
