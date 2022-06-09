MYKE Technologies Unveils Its Metal Division’s Aluminium Sheets, Plates, and Blocks
Singapore, Singapore, June 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In this periodical release, MYKE Technologies unveils its Metal Division’s aluminium sheets, plates, and blocks, aimed at being the ultimate solution in material selection for the Aerospace industry. A story is added as MYKE Technologies progresses in its journey.
MYKE Technologies listens to the customers’ needs and develops solutions that adapt to a multitude of business applications. Their aluminium plates, sheets, and blocks provide an alternative solution when weight and precision are the essential material selection.
MYKE Technologies’ General Manager explains the merits of these aluminium plates, sheets and blocks as follows:
“Our Aluminium Plates, Sheets, and Blocks are custom machined to precision to a variety of applicable lengths and widths. The general cutting tolerance is 0/+2 mm for linear dimensions and no burr is our standard yardstick. And general width & thickness tolerance is 0/+0.1 mm. We are also able to offer numerous standard aluminium materials of 6061, 5052, etc. and even in hardened conditions.
“We also have available round bars and other cross-section types and a wide range of thicknesses for the standard plates/sheets. We ship aluminium plates, and sheets with protective plastic skin to prevent scratches between plates during shipment.
“Rest assured that you will be supported by a team of dependable experts assuring the lowest quality and corrosion and other defects in the parts.
Our parts do come with Material Certificate and Inspection report if needed.”
Contact MYKE Technologies for these product details and ask for free quotes.
About MYKE Technologies:
MYKE Technologies is a manufacturer of metal castings, stamped-metal parts and parts machining, and a manufacturer’s representative for Minnesota Rubber & Plastic LLC (USA)(MRP) in the region.
MYKE Technologies listens to the customers’ needs and develops solutions that adapt to a multitude of business applications. Their aluminium plates, sheets, and blocks provide an alternative solution when weight and precision are the essential material selection.
MYKE Technologies’ General Manager explains the merits of these aluminium plates, sheets and blocks as follows:
“Our Aluminium Plates, Sheets, and Blocks are custom machined to precision to a variety of applicable lengths and widths. The general cutting tolerance is 0/+2 mm for linear dimensions and no burr is our standard yardstick. And general width & thickness tolerance is 0/+0.1 mm. We are also able to offer numerous standard aluminium materials of 6061, 5052, etc. and even in hardened conditions.
“We also have available round bars and other cross-section types and a wide range of thicknesses for the standard plates/sheets. We ship aluminium plates, and sheets with protective plastic skin to prevent scratches between plates during shipment.
“Rest assured that you will be supported by a team of dependable experts assuring the lowest quality and corrosion and other defects in the parts.
Our parts do come with Material Certificate and Inspection report if needed.”
Contact MYKE Technologies for these product details and ask for free quotes.
About MYKE Technologies:
MYKE Technologies is a manufacturer of metal castings, stamped-metal parts and parts machining, and a manufacturer’s representative for Minnesota Rubber & Plastic LLC (USA)(MRP) in the region.
Contact
MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.Contact
Christopher Chew
+6562898642
https://www.myketechnologies.com
Christopher Chew
+6562898642
https://www.myketechnologies.com
Categories