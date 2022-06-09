Rick Janson Joins REALM Global Collective for Inaugural Conference of Top Luxury Real Estate Professionals Serving Ultra High Net Worth Clients
Denver, CO, June 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Rick Janson joined other elite real estate professionals from across the U.S. and beyond for an exclusive conference focused on dynamic strategies for serving ultra high net worth clients and their real estate investments.
The three-day Santa Monica May 22-25 conference was hosted by REALM, a growing membership of top luxury real estate professionals from over 110 brokerage brands, who collectively represent nearly $500,000,000,000 in career sales. Every member is in the top 10% of top sales producers in their respective markets.
The conference featured leading authorities at the highest echelon of industries serving UHNW clients. Industry-leading resources from real estate and beyond discussed branding, economics, social impact, technology and more over this three-day event.
Speakers ranged from Bruce Turkel, marketing and branding guru to leaders in the Family Office industry including R360, Planning Alternatives, Succession Advisors and ARod Corp. Other speakers from Sandow Media/Luxe Magazine and Amazon joined the line-up which was capped by Andy Cohen, Emmy-award winning author and Bravo! executive, as the keynote speaker.
“I was honored to be among some of the most sophisticated and strategic thinkers in our industry for three days of unmatched education. My professional network took a giant leap forward, and I’ll be delivering new insights and strategies to create greater success for my clients going forward,” says Rick Janson. “I was invited to be a panelist alongside the best in the industry and asked to share insight on the future of marketing and video in real estate, which was a fantastic experience.”
“REALM was created in 2020 to offer unparalleled opportunities to showcase the world’s most beautiful properties and the agents who represent them,” says REALM founder and CEO, Julie Faupel. “We were delighted to bring together these extraordinary real estate professionals for our inaugural event that delivered high level education and an exclusive opportunity to connect with other elite professionals.”
REALM connects the best properties in the world with discerning buyers who seek them. Over the past year, REALM has grown to include:
● $9 billion in real estate listings shared by its agent members
● 350,000 UHNW and HNW client profiles from agents
● Members from 110 brokerage brands - Compass, Sotheby’s, Christies etc.
● Members from 37 states and 11 countries
● 1 in 3 REALM members engaged in referrals to each other with $4.7 million being the average transaction value of those referrals.
About REALM
REALM is the first globally collaborative real estate platform that combines real-time data with human experience and networking. Its membership is comprised of the most accomplished real estate professionals ever assembled. A REALM membership is a relationship enhancer, with a game-changing technology platform that will enhance client data, provide a lifestyle profile for a member’s clients, and then match elite REALM members anywhere in the world based on the clients they represent and the listings they have. Since launching in March of 2020, REALM has grown to nearly 500 members across 37 states and 11 countries. REALM also represents over 110 diﬀerent real estate brands, with many members ranked among the elite in their markets and across the United States. To learn more, go to https://www.realm-global.com/
Press contact: Terri Tiffany Terri@SandHillPRPartners.com 650 387-7720
