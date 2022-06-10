Dialoog Hotels Announces the Opening of Dialoog Tahuna
Dialoog Tahuna, the second property by Dialoog Hotels, officially opened its doors on 1st March 2022, offering a relaxing away-from-the-world 4-star retreat in Tahuna along the west coast of Sangihe Island in North Sulawesi, Indonesia. The hotel features 107 rooms and suites and currently available for booking. Tahuna can be reached via a 45-minute flight from Sam Ratulangi International Airport in Manado, North Sulawesi’s capital city, or a 7-hour ferry ride from Manado Seaport.
Jakarta, Indonesia, June 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dialoog Tahuna, the second property by Dialoog Hotels, officially opened its doors on 1st March 2022, offering a relaxing away-from-the-world retreat in Tahuna along the west coast of Sangihe Island in North Sulawesi, Indonesia. This 4-star beachfront hotel is the first star-rated hotel on the island, where guests are immersed in stylish modern comfort surrounded by scenic mountain and ocean views.
Sangihe Island is a destination that remains relatively untouched, making it the perfect place for travellers seeking a quiet escape as well as for discovering the incredible natural wonders on the island and in the ocean. Guests can experience local life in nearby Tahuna town – the island’s main town, enjoy stunning sunsets over Tahuna Bay from the top of the famous Pusunge Hills, go island-hopping and mountain hiking, or go diving at the amazing Mahengetang undersea volcano, just one of many underwater adventures.
“We are thrilled to open our second property in Tahuna, Sangihe Island, providing guests access to an undiscovered destination featuring some of the best dive sites in Indonesia,” said Eric Faivre, Managing Director, Dialoog Hotels. “The hotel’s timely opening coincides with the re-opening of many international borders and we look forward to welcoming travellers seeking fresh destinations to explore.”
Dialoog Tahuna blends modern design with local touches and an open concept that provides closeness to nature. The hotel features 107 rooms and suites in total, of which 20 Deluxe Mountain Rooms and 18 Deluxe Ocean Rooms are completed and currently available for booking. All rooms are designed with an open-concept layout that flows seamlessly from bedroom to bathroom and a floor-to-ceiling window for a bright and spacious feel. Room amenities include an LCD cable TV, a rain shower and high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity. Rooms and suites facing the ocean also include a private balcony furnished with a daybed for relaxing and soaking in the view.
The hotel’s facilities include all-day dining Nyiur Restaurant & Bar, where guests can savour authentic Indonesian and modern international cuisine in a breezy open-air environment. A menu of gourmet coffees, fine wines, mocktails and cocktails also makes this an ideal spot to unwind, embraced by soothing island vibes.
Other facilities include an infinity swimming pool, a kids’ pool as well as a 284 sqm ballroom and two meeting rooms that can host corporate and social events and wedding celebrations, pairing simple sophistication with captivating ocean views.
The remaining guestrooms and suites will open by the end of July 2022 along with the hotel’s fitness centre.
Tahuna can be reached via a 45-minute flight from Sam Ratulangi International Airport in Manado, North Sulawesi’s capital city, or a 7-hour ferry ride from Manado Seaport.
Sangihe Island is a destination that remains relatively untouched, making it the perfect place for travellers seeking a quiet escape as well as for discovering the incredible natural wonders on the island and in the ocean. Guests can experience local life in nearby Tahuna town – the island’s main town, enjoy stunning sunsets over Tahuna Bay from the top of the famous Pusunge Hills, go island-hopping and mountain hiking, or go diving at the amazing Mahengetang undersea volcano, just one of many underwater adventures.
“We are thrilled to open our second property in Tahuna, Sangihe Island, providing guests access to an undiscovered destination featuring some of the best dive sites in Indonesia,” said Eric Faivre, Managing Director, Dialoog Hotels. “The hotel’s timely opening coincides with the re-opening of many international borders and we look forward to welcoming travellers seeking fresh destinations to explore.”
Dialoog Tahuna blends modern design with local touches and an open concept that provides closeness to nature. The hotel features 107 rooms and suites in total, of which 20 Deluxe Mountain Rooms and 18 Deluxe Ocean Rooms are completed and currently available for booking. All rooms are designed with an open-concept layout that flows seamlessly from bedroom to bathroom and a floor-to-ceiling window for a bright and spacious feel. Room amenities include an LCD cable TV, a rain shower and high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity. Rooms and suites facing the ocean also include a private balcony furnished with a daybed for relaxing and soaking in the view.
The hotel’s facilities include all-day dining Nyiur Restaurant & Bar, where guests can savour authentic Indonesian and modern international cuisine in a breezy open-air environment. A menu of gourmet coffees, fine wines, mocktails and cocktails also makes this an ideal spot to unwind, embraced by soothing island vibes.
Other facilities include an infinity swimming pool, a kids’ pool as well as a 284 sqm ballroom and two meeting rooms that can host corporate and social events and wedding celebrations, pairing simple sophistication with captivating ocean views.
The remaining guestrooms and suites will open by the end of July 2022 along with the hotel’s fitness centre.
Tahuna can be reached via a 45-minute flight from Sam Ratulangi International Airport in Manado, North Sulawesi’s capital city, or a 7-hour ferry ride from Manado Seaport.
Contact
Dialoog HotelsContact
Rachel Teoh
+623332800999
www.dialooghotels.com
Rachel Teoh
+623332800999
www.dialooghotels.com
Categories