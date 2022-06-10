Dialoog Hotels Announces the Opening of Dialoog Tahuna

Dialoog Tahuna, the second property by Dialoog Hotels, officially opened its doors on 1st March 2022, offering a relaxing away-from-the-world 4-star retreat in Tahuna along the west coast of Sangihe Island in North Sulawesi, Indonesia. The hotel features 107 rooms and suites and currently available for booking. Tahuna can be reached via a 45-minute flight from Sam Ratulangi International Airport in Manado, North Sulawesi’s capital city, or a 7-hour ferry ride from Manado Seaport.