AppsTek Offshore Development Heralds in a New Direction
Dallas, TX, June 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AppsTek, a US-based IT services company, is pleased to announce the official opening of its new office in Hyderabad, India. The new office is located on the ninth floor at My Home Twitza, Raidurg.
With over 15 years of work experience to its credit, AppsTek has been recognized as a global IT services provider. The company is a forerunner in the Digital Transformation of global enterprises.
Located in the heart of the city of Hyderabad, the company comprises a talent pool of 400+ skilled technical experts. The team of technology specialists has successfully delivered 150+ projects. Additionally, the company enjoys support from a loyal customer base of over 50 clients.
“As AppsTek continues to improve its offshore development expertise, the new location adds to the overall business value. The new offshore development center will enable process, delivery, and quality enhancements to deliver high-quality IT solutions on time. The team at AppsTek strives to provide world-class IT services to the customers,” says Venkata Gutta, Chairman & Founder.
With its communities of practice, the company will be guided with an improved focus on time to value. The entire team at AppsTek strives to provide greater levels of customer delight.
About AppsTek
AppsTek provides customized, strategic IT consulting services for companies ranging from mid-size to Fortune 100 enterprises across a wide range of industry verticals. Successful implementation of various projects makes us strive to deliver end-to-end enterprise IT solutions.
Contact
Devika Das
(+91) 040-42865599
www.appstekcorp.com
