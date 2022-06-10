FirstLight Home Care Continues to Advance Its Focus on Franchisee-First Approach
Cincinnati, OH, June 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- FirstLight Home Care, a leading provider of home care services, announces a new appointment and several additions to its franchise development and support teams.
Glee McAnanly has been named President and Chief Executive Officer and is taking on the dual role of day-to-day operations and executive leadership. McAnanly has more than 30 years of experience in franchise leadership and vast expertise in owner operations. She was appointed President of FirstLight Home Care in February 2021 and has had an exceptional track record of leading the company into its next chapter of growth and success.
“Since her promotion to president more than a year ago, Glee has been building the foundation to help grow our franchise system,” said Bernard Markey, Managing Partner Board of Directors for FirstLight Home Care. “As President and CEO, I am confident she will continue to shape the momentum we’ve already built here and empower her team to lead with passion and purpose.”
With the goal of rebooting its franchise development department, FirstLight hired Frank Todisco as Executive Director of Franchise Development. He is responsible for the growth of the FirstLight franchise network across the U.S., which includes identifying and developing relationships with prospective candidates who demonstrate strong interest and financial capability and who share the brand’s values.
Todisco is a senior sales leader who brings a wealth of experience in sales and lead generation, relationship management and operations, and he has solid hands-on leadership skills. He has directed high-performing sales and operations teams and managed complex relationships with referral sources. In his most recent roles, Todisco served as Senior Director, Strategic Sales for ServiceMaster Brands, and he was Franchise Operations Leader for ServiceMaster Clean.
FirstLight also added to its marketing team, hiring Kimbrough Taylor as Executive Director of Marketing & Digital Strategy. He has been leading the marketing department, heading up national and local digital marketing strategies and supporting the franchise development team.
Previously, Taylor worked across all five ServiceMaster brands, supporting franchisees in their local marketing efforts and leading the company’s national digital marketing initiatives. He was also focused on franchise development and other strategic initiatives across the portfolio of brands. Prior to his time with ServiceMaster, he worked with several marketing agencies.
Lisa Lee joins as Local Marketing Manager. She works closely with franchisees to jumpstart, build and provide ongoing support in all aspects of their local marketing, including establishing strategic marketing and business development plans to effectively leverage and grow their location(s).
Lee is community-oriented and has experience supporting multiple franchisees at once. Prior to joining FirstLight, she managed marketing efforts for 68 locations of various restaurants throughout the US. Past roles have included Regional Marketing Manager for 71 locations of one restaurant concept on the east coast; owner of a marketing agency; and Operations Director for a talent agency.
“Our goal is to make sure franchisees come first,” said McAnanly. “By giving them ongoing operational support and the tools they need to grow, we can help strengthen the success of their business, increase unit profitability and improve overall performance.”
About FirstLight Home Care
FirstLight Home Care, a leading provider of home care services, is a lifeline for seniors, veterans, adults with disabilities, those living with dementia, and anyone 18 and older who needs care in the place they call home. FirstLight exists to help people have their best day, every day. The company’s mission is to provide compassionate home care so that all families who are served have peace of mind knowing their loved ones are getting the support they need to live independently. FirstLight’s network of professional caregivers is passionate about creating meaningful relationships and motivated to do more so that clients enjoy the quality of life they deserve. The franchise system includes nearly 200 independently owned and operated home care locations throughout the United States. To learn more, or to find a local office, visit FirstLightHomeCare.com.
