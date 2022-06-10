BLAE GROUP LLC Hosts Virtual Summit for Black Female Entrepreneurs
Honored by the 2022 Webby Awards as the Best in Business & Finance.
Oakland, CA, June 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BLAZE GROUP LLC will host its Webby Award honored virtual summit geared towards Black female entrepreneurs on June 15-19, 2022. The 5-day summit is absolutely free of charge.
Positive Customer Impact
BLAZE GROUP LLC provides more than 4,000 Black female entrepreneurs access to capital, knowledge, and mentorship. Offerings include live webinars, interest-free funding partnerships, a 6-week signature course in business management, a mentorship program, virtual events, a private community, and financial insight tailored to Black female entrepreneurs. "Casey pushes you to tap into your greatness," said Queen Atapka, past client of BLAZE GROUP LLC. "I would recommend the Blaze Business Intensive course to other Black women because it pushes you and helps you to manage your business like a boss."
The Blaze Virtual Summit
The Blaze Virtual Summit is driven by the desire to expand BLAZE GROUP LLC's mission of empowering Black women to master critical business management processes and secure capital, enabling them to work smarter, reclaim valuable time, and manifest their wildest dreams. Register today for the experience and access replays for a full 3 months after the summit ends.
Founded in 2020, BLAZE GROUP LLC is committed to teaching its members how to work smarter and master business management skills.
BLAZE GROUP LLC and The BLAZE Virtual Summit are either registered trademarks or trademarks of BLAZE GROUP LLC in the United States and/or other countries.
The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
For more information on The Blaze Virtual Summit, visit: https://blazevirtualsummit.com/
Contact
BLAZE GROUP LLCContact
Casey Richardson
704-564-7206
www.blazegroupllc.com/
