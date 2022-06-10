New Yorker Electronics Reveals Promising Option for Hard-to-Find Oscillator Devices
Raltrons’ XCO Series Oscillators Deliver in 4 Weeks When Other Manufacturers Have 50 - 60 Weeks Lead Times.
Northvale, NJ, June 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics, distributor of major component manufacturers since 1948, is delivering a viable option for a product that typically has lead times of up to 50 to 60 weeks. Due to the worldwide IC shortage, the Oscillator lead times are prohibitively long leading to massive production delays.
Raltron Electronics, a global leader in high performance frequency management components and antenna products, manufactures programmable oscillators in Miami, Florida. The Raltron XCO High-Frequency Oscillators have delivery lead times of two to four weeks for up to a few thousand pieces at a time.
Raltron offers an XCO family of Clock Oscillators through New Yorker Electronics that is a sound alternative solution. The XCO Clock Series is a cutting-edge single family of low- to high-frequency, low-jitter output, single- or multi-frequency clock oscillators. The XCOs are available in 7.0 x 5.0mm, 5.0 x 3.2mm and 3.2 x 2.5mm ceramic packages, with output frequencies ranging from 10MHz to 1.2GHz. They are available in voltages of 2.5V and 3.3V with frequency stability options ranging from ±20PPM to ±100PPM.
The advanced flexibility of this design significantly reduces design cycle time and overall cost. The XCO clock design incorporates a low-frequency crystal along with the hitter frequency synthesizer to provide a wide range of frequencies. The XCO clocks are available in LVCMOS, LVPECL and LVDS outputs, allowing for a wide range of applications.
Features & Benefits:
· Fast Turnaround (ships within days)
· Very Low Jitter (Typical 0.6ps)
· 10MHz to 1.2GHz Frequency Range
· Selectable Single, Dual or Quadruple Frequencies
· Stability as low as ±20ppm (-40 to +85°C)
· Available sizes: 7.0 x 5.0mm, 5.0 x 3.2mm, 3.2 x 2.5mm
Applications:
· Microprocessors
· Micro-controllers
· PICs
· CPUs
Founded in 1983, Raltron has become one of the most recognized and experienced manufacturers of leading-edge crystal and oscillator devices in the world. As a franchise distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies Raltron’s Antennas including RCA Chip, RDM Dome and RDP Diphole Antennas; Frequency Components including Clock Oscillators, Crystals and Crystal Filters and RF Connectors.
About New Yorker Electronics
Headquartered in Northvale, NJ, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in various markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, inter-connect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.
