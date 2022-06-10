HealthWare Systems Expands Services
HealthWare Systems meets evolving client needs with healthcare automation solutions, RPA, and services divisions – CredentialingOne & EligibilityAdvocates.
Elgin, IL, June 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- HealthWare Systems, since 1998, has continued to meet the evolving needs of clients and B2B partners, which reflect the healthcare industry’s increasing demand for automation and support services.
As a pioneer in this field, HealthWare Systems will continue to advance its healthcare automation solutions. These include robotic process automation (RPA), workflow automation, digital transformation solutions like ActiveXCHANGE, and more; all are designed to help healthcare providers and businesses meet their daily challenges.
Each of these solutions serves healthcare facilities that may be experiencing labor shortages or want to reduce time-consuming manual work to operate more efficiently and better focus on serving patients.
HealthWare Systems’ proven RPA solutions can automate repetitive tasks and eliminate manual steps involved in prior authorization, insurance verification, coverage discovery, medical records aggregation, and much more. HealthWare can also customize bots to automate specific processes based on the unique needs of each client.
Additionally, HealthWare has launched two outsourced services divisions – CredentialingOne and EligibilityAdvocates – to address the needs of clients who struggle with staffing or wish to outsource RCM work.
CredentialingOne handles all tasks required for provider credentialing and enrollment, Medicare and Medicaid enrollment, obtaining hospital privileges, primary source verification, and CAQH registration, and also provides credentialing-related special projects or overflow services.
EligibilityAdvocates specializes in third-party eligibility to manage self-pay patients through real-time coverage verification, comprehensive screening, and expanded on-site coverage hours, while providing complex claims support such as out-of-state Medicaid services.
Both organizations are powered by HealthWare Systems’ healthcare automation technology.
“HealthWare Systems has always prioritized adapting our solutions to meet the custom needs of individual clients who operate within a field that is constantly changing,” stated Steve Gruner, the company’s Founder and CEO. “We are excited to strengthen our focus on RPA and healthcare automation technology and to introduce our clients to CredentialingOne and EligibilityAdvocates as these solutions solve challenges many of our clients face within the current healthcare landscape.”
To learn more, visit www.healthwaresystems.com where the menu now highlights robotic process automation and features links to www.credentialingone.com and www.eligibilityadvocates.com.
Contact
Stephanie Salmich
847-649-5100
https://healthwaresystems.com/
2205 Point Boulevard
Suite 160
Elgin, IL 60123
Categories