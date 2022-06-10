Zant Rebrand
zant app, previously known as Therapute, has rebranded to zant. zant offers 15 different mental health services that streamline users in connection with a provider. zant has made the decision to rebrand due to the fact the app offers so much more than just therapy. zant will be presenting the rebrand at the Collision tech conference in Toronto this June.
Bedminster, NJ, June 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In a world that is ever-changing, it is important for companies to be adaptable in order to survive. For startup companies, this is especially true. In a recent study by The Telegraph it was found that nearly 60% of startups fail within the first three years. One of the main reasons for this is that they are unable to pivot when necessary. A company that is willing and able to rebrand early on is more likely to be successful in the long run.
This is why Therapute, a startup company that provides a variety of services through a mobile app, has decided to rebrand as “zant.” The new name derives from the word “cognizant”; with the company defining its name “zant” as “bringing you to a place of self-awareness and knowledge through personal experience.” Along with a new name, zant. is also introducing a refreshed logo and app design. This rebranding strategy will hopefully allow the company to reach a wider audience and increase its chances of success.
“Our mission is simple: our app is here to connect those in need with mental health support without the roadblocks,” said Maggie Rose, Founder, and CEO of zant. “Our new brand represents an invitation to self-awareness and support that truly makes an impact.”
With over fifteen niche categories to choose from and over one-thousand providers currently enduring a rigorous onboarding process, zant. is revolutionizing the provider and patient experience. By streamlining its features to find a provider, schedule, and manage payment in one place and using a new tagging feature, users will be able to navigate quickly and easily to find the right fit and begin their mental health journey.
Zant is looking to bring its rebrand to the stage at the Collision Conference, which has been called “North America’s fastest-growing tech conference,” this June 20 in Toronto, Canada. This new brand represents the core categories of services offered on the app, including over 15 specialty tags from providers in areas such as grief, anxiety, stress, depression, and more. The company plans to use the conference as an opportunity to discuss how its new branding will improve the visibility of its mental health services nationwide.
Zant will be available for download on the App Store and Google Play, offering a basic plan for free and premium starting at $9.99/M for unlimited features for users. Subscribe to be amongst the first to access zant by going to www.zant.app.
Jake Ciccarelli
315-560-5570315-560-5570
jake@inspiredco.io
Startups Pivot For Survival.
