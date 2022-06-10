Axiomtek's eBOX671A – Leading a Smarter Path to Industry 4.0
Axiomtek's eBOX671A is powerful, feature-rich, highly customizable and easy to deploy, making it an ideal solution for AIoT applications including edge computing, machine vision, deep learning, and robotic control.
City of Industry, CA, June 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high-performance industrial computer products, is pleased to announce the eBOX671A, its new fanless embedded system powered by the high-performance Intel® Xeon®, 10th generation Intel® Core™ i9/i7/i5/i3 or Celeron® processor (code name: Comet Lake-S) with the Intel® W480E chipset. The rugged embedded system is designed with IP40-rated heavy-duty aluminum extrusion and steel case. The industrial-grade eBOX671A can operate in harsh environments with a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to +70°C and vibration endurance for up to 3G. The 9 to 48 VDC power input allows it to be used to enhance AI inference capabilities in factory automation.
"The versatile eBOX671A is designed with high computing power, easy integration, reliable operation, and rich I/O connectivity to meet the requirements of various applications at the edge. This advanced embedded computer can connect to IP cameras or any PoE-powered device through its four GbE LAN ports. It also has sufficient USB interfaces which are available for industrial camera applications. To capture the 5G-IoT business potential, the outstanding eBOX671A is equipped with one M.2 Key B 3050 slot for 5G module," said Janney Lee, product manager of the Embedded Systems Division at Axiomtek. "In addition, the powerful embedded device has front-accessible I/O interfaces with a flexible I/O window for ease of customization including one SIM slot and support various choices through Axiomtek's PCI Express Mini modules."
The reliable eBOX671A comes with dual 260-pin DDR4 ECC/non-ECC SO-DIMM slots for up to 64GB of system memory. The ECC memory option is available with the Intel® Xeon® processor to protect the system from a potential crash by minimizing latency. It is equipped with two 2.5" SATA HDD/SSD drive bays with Intel® RAID 0&1 for extensive storage needs. It also has two full-size PCI Express Mini Card slots and two SIM slots for wireless communication. To put an emphasis on the foundation for a hardware root of trust, the eBOX671A has onboard TPM 2.0. Users can easily change power modes with the embedded system's AT/ATX switch. The eBOX671A supports Windows 10 IoT and Linux operating systems.
Axiomtek's eBOX671A is available for purchase in June 2022. For more product information or customization services, please visit https://us.axiomtek.com/ or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com
