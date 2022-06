Axiomtek's eBOX671A – Leading a Smarter Path to Industry 4.0

City of Industry, CA, June 10, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high-performance industrial computer products, is pleased to announce the eBOX671A, its new fanless embedded system powered by the high-performance Intel® Xeon®, 10th generation Intel® Core™ i9/i7/i5/i3 or Celeron® processor (code name: Comet Lake-S) with the Intel® W480E chipset. The rugged embedded system is designed with IP40-rated heavy-duty aluminum extrusion and steel case. The industrial-grade eBOX671A can operate in harsh environments with a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to +70°C and vibration endurance for up to 3G. The 9 to 48 VDC power input allows it to be used to enhance AI inference capabilities in factory automation."The versatile eBOX671A is designed with high computing power, easy integration, reliable operation, and rich I/O connectivity to meet the requirements of various applications at the edge. This advanced embedded computer can connect to IP cameras or any PoE-powered device through its four GbE LAN ports. It also has sufficient USB interfaces which are available for industrial camera applications. To capture the 5G-IoT business potential, the outstanding eBOX671A is equipped with one M.2 Key B 3050 slot for 5G module," said Janney Lee, product manager of the Embedded Systems Division at Axiomtek. "In addition, the powerful embedded device has front-accessible I/O interfaces with a flexible I/O window for ease of customization including one SIM slot and support various choices through Axiomtek's PCI Express Mini modules."The reliable eBOX671A comes with dual 260-pin DDR4 ECC/non-ECC SO-DIMM slots for up to 64GB of system memory. The ECC memory option is available with the Intel® Xeon® processor to protect the system from a potential crash by minimizing latency. It is equipped with two 2.5" SATA HDD/SSD drive bays with Intel® RAID 0&1 for extensive storage needs. It also has two full-size PCI Express Mini Card slots and two SIM slots for wireless communication. To put an emphasis on the foundation for a hardware root of trust, the eBOX671A has onboard TPM 2.0. Users can easily change power modes with the embedded system's AT/ATX switch. The eBOX671A supports Windows 10 IoT and Linux operating systems.Axiomtek's eBOX671A is available for purchase in June 2022. For more product information or customization services, please visit https://us.axiomtek.com/ or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com