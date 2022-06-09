Toilet Protection System, Toilet Sheath, Now Offered by Builders Site Protection
Builders Site Protection has re-launched the innovative Toilet Sheath product, designed to protect bathroom fixtures.
Bend, OR, June 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Surface protection provider Builders Site Protection has today announced they are re-launching the innovative Toilet Sheath – a temporary cover to prevent damage to toilet fixtures. This one of a kind surface protection product aids in keeping bathroom fixtures clean, and preventing internal damage to plumbing systems.
Toilet Sheath is a clear printed plastic cover that is placed over the top of a toilet fixture. Secured to the base of a toilet fixture via a drawstring, Toilet Sheath can quickly secure around fixture of any size and shape. Once in use, Toilet Sheath keeps fixtures clean and dust free, prevents unauthorized use, and ensures that no errant construction debris falls into a plumbing system. In addition to these benefits, it is also anticipated that Toilet Sheath will impress homeowners and potential homebuyers alike when seen on a jobsite.
Toilet Sheath is available in packs of 12 and cases of 50, providing options for jobs both small and large. Furthermore, Toilet Sheath is available with custom printing options – ideal for use by large production homebuilders.
In addition to Toilet Sheath, Builders Site Protection offers numerous unique and effective products for surface protection and dust control. For further information about Builders Site Protection’s surface protection and dust control products, please call Steven Mullen-Ley at (866) 788-6886, email Steven at sales@buildsitepro.com, or visit the website at www.buildsitepro.com.
Builders Site Protection is a woman-owned supplier of surface protection and dust control. President and C.E.O. Patricia Mullen founded the company to manufacture environmentally-friendly alternatives to the sparse selection of surface protection products available to the construction trades. Builders Site Protection is a certified disadvantaged business (WBE/DBE) committed to providing superior surface protection products and unparalleled customer service. For more information, visit their website at www.buildsitepro.com
Toilet Sheath is a clear printed plastic cover that is placed over the top of a toilet fixture. Secured to the base of a toilet fixture via a drawstring, Toilet Sheath can quickly secure around fixture of any size and shape. Once in use, Toilet Sheath keeps fixtures clean and dust free, prevents unauthorized use, and ensures that no errant construction debris falls into a plumbing system. In addition to these benefits, it is also anticipated that Toilet Sheath will impress homeowners and potential homebuyers alike when seen on a jobsite.
Toilet Sheath is available in packs of 12 and cases of 50, providing options for jobs both small and large. Furthermore, Toilet Sheath is available with custom printing options – ideal for use by large production homebuilders.
In addition to Toilet Sheath, Builders Site Protection offers numerous unique and effective products for surface protection and dust control. For further information about Builders Site Protection’s surface protection and dust control products, please call Steven Mullen-Ley at (866) 788-6886, email Steven at sales@buildsitepro.com, or visit the website at www.buildsitepro.com.
Builders Site Protection is a woman-owned supplier of surface protection and dust control. President and C.E.O. Patricia Mullen founded the company to manufacture environmentally-friendly alternatives to the sparse selection of surface protection products available to the construction trades. Builders Site Protection is a certified disadvantaged business (WBE/DBE) committed to providing superior surface protection products and unparalleled customer service. For more information, visit their website at www.buildsitepro.com
Contact
Builders Site ProtectionContact
Steven Mullen-Ley
541-633-7793
www.buildsitepro.com
Visit the Builders Site Protection Blog: www.buildsitepro.blogspot.com
Steven Mullen-Ley
541-633-7793
www.buildsitepro.com
Visit the Builders Site Protection Blog: www.buildsitepro.blogspot.com
Categories