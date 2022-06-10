Celebrate Husson! to Feature Baseball, Barbecue, Cornhole and More
Members of the Husson University community, including alumni, faculty, staff, students, parents, donors and friends, are invited to participate in Celebrate Husson! from Sunday, June 12 through Friday, June 17, 2022. The six days of festivities will feature recognition, remembrance and reconnection events along with professional career services. To register for all or part of Celebrate Husson! visit https://www.husson.edu/alumni/alumni-events/celebratehusson.
Bangor, ME, June 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The event will recognize the important contributions of alumni, employees, students, parents, donors and friends of the University.
Members of the Husson University community, including alumni, faculty, staff, students, parents, donors and friends, are invited to participate in Celebrate Husson! from Sunday, June 12 through Friday, June 17, 2022. The six days of festivities will feature recognition, remembrance and reconnection events along with professional career services.
Here is a list of events that will be a part of this multi-day event:
· Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 1 p.m. Hadlock Field in Portland. Double-A baseball game between the Portland Sea Dogs and the Hartford Yard Goats.
· Monday, June 13 - Friday, June 17 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Husson Career Services will be offering free career counseling and coaching to university alumni.
· Tuesday, June 14, from 5 – 7 p.m. Husson Alumni Association and Fusion, a professional networking group based in Bangor, are co-hosting a cornhole tournament at the Bangor Beer Company at 300 Bangor Mall Boulevard,
· Wednesday, June 15 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., The Dickerman Dining Center on the University’s campus in Bangor at 116 Kagan Drive will host a sumptuous Italian barbecue.
· Wednesday, June 15 from 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. The University will take time to fondly remember and celebrate the life of Paul Husson in the Darling Atrium (also known as the lobby of the Gracie Theatre.) Paul touched the lives of Husson students from all over the world.
· Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 5 p.m. The “Because of You Donor Dinner” will take place in the G. Peirce Webber Campus Center in Peabody Hall. Individuals being recognized this year will include 2008 Society Inductees Bonnie and Waldron “Tom” Sawyer, Jr. ’87 and the 2022 Philanthropy Award recipients Bob ’67 and Fran O’Keefe.
To register for all or part of Celebrate Husson! visit https://www.husson.edu/alumni/alumni-events/celebratehusson.
