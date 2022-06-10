Celebrate Husson! to Feature Baseball, Barbecue, Cornhole and More

Members of the Husson University community, including alumni, faculty, staff, students, parents, donors and friends, are invited to participate in Celebrate Husson! from Sunday, June 12 through Friday, June 17, 2022. The six days of festivities will feature recognition, remembrance and reconnection events along with professional career services. To register for all or part of Celebrate Husson! visit https://www.husson.edu/alumni/alumni-events/celebratehusson.