Paths in Progress Podcast Gets "Broadway" Spotlight
A new education-focused podcast is now available on a new platform. Just in time for summer, this podcast is perfect for high school and college aged students, as well as the educators helping to guide them. It features the journeys of professionals in multiple industries.
Houston, TX, June 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The podcast, Paths in Progress, hosted by Carrie Young, is now on the streaming site, Broadway on Demand, which launched its podcasts offerings in May.
Paths in Progress was selected as one of BOD’s featured podcasts because of its focus on education and a spotlight with some guests in the performing arts. Young, who started the podcast in 2021, is no stranger to the arts herself. She spent a decade on stage with the Houston Grand Opera Chorus while working as an academic advisor and is ecstatic to have a new audience.
“I’m so thrilled that Paths in Progress will have a new platform for professionals to have their stories heard,” said Young. “Your degree doesn’t always define your career path and I want those listening to know that their strengths and education can take them in directions they’ve never imagined.”
Paths in Progress can be downloaded in the Apple Store, Spotify, Google Podcasts with select episodes now on Broadway on Demand.
All media inquiries can be sent to Pathsinprogresspodcast@gmail.com.
Carrie Young started the podcast, Paths in Progress in late 2021. In just six months, the podcast has 30 episodes – all of them individuals sharing stories about their journey from college to the directions their professional lives have taken them. It is geared towards college students, educators and the professionals who work with them.
Paths in Progress was selected as one of BOD’s featured podcasts because of its focus on education and a spotlight with some guests in the performing arts. Young, who started the podcast in 2021, is no stranger to the arts herself. She spent a decade on stage with the Houston Grand Opera Chorus while working as an academic advisor and is ecstatic to have a new audience.
“I’m so thrilled that Paths in Progress will have a new platform for professionals to have their stories heard,” said Young. “Your degree doesn’t always define your career path and I want those listening to know that their strengths and education can take them in directions they’ve never imagined.”
Paths in Progress can be downloaded in the Apple Store, Spotify, Google Podcasts with select episodes now on Broadway on Demand.
All media inquiries can be sent to Pathsinprogresspodcast@gmail.com.
Carrie Young started the podcast, Paths in Progress in late 2021. In just six months, the podcast has 30 episodes – all of them individuals sharing stories about their journey from college to the directions their professional lives have taken them. It is geared towards college students, educators and the professionals who work with them.
Contact
Paths in ProgressContact
Carrie Young
719-205-3207
https://pathsinprogress.buzzsprout.com/
Carrie Young
719-205-3207
https://pathsinprogress.buzzsprout.com/
Categories