RateTiger Recognized for Connectivity Excellence by Booking.com and Expedia
One of the few providers to have achieved such status.
London, United Kingdom, June 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- RateTiger achieved the Booking.com Premier Partner and Expedia Elite Partner status this year, making it one of the very few companies offering such robust connectivity and varied distribution solutions for hotels to grow their digital revenue.
“We are excited to have received Expedia Elite and Booking.com Premier Partner status in 2022, as it highlights our commitment towards product, technology, connectivity, support and new feature addition for our hotel clients. The strategic support we received from Booking.com and Expedia teams was crucial to help facilitate our partners’ growth and we want to thank them for the same. We look forward to continuing our efforts towards distributing happiness and making connectivity powerful and simple for hotels,” said Udai Singh Solanki, CEO, RateTiger - eRevMax.
The Booking.com Connectivity Partner Programme is designed to support connectivity providers in delivering developments, including new APIs like Promotions and Product (Room-Rate Management), among others, which benefit the property partners they work with.
“RateTiger’s commitment to deliver a first-class experience through cutting-edge technology year after year has enhanced the customer and mutual accommodation partner experience, and we’re thrilled to acknowledge that once again,” said Eddy Veldhuizen, Senior Director Connectivity Partnerships at Booking.com.
The Expedia Group Connectivity Partner Program recognizes and rewards top connectivity providers for maintaining high-quality software connections to the Expedia Group travel platform and helping lodging properties grow their businesses.
“RateTiger plays a crucial role in the travel ecosystem by building innovative solutions that empower global lodging properties to grow their businesses and deliver amazing experiences to guests,” said Lisa Chen, Vice President, Global Lodging Connectivity & Solutions, Expedia Group. “We are excited and energized to deepen our relationship with RateTiger in 2022 as a key stakeholder in our collective mission to power global travel for everyone, everywhere.”
RateTiger is one of the first channel management companies to have established 2-way XML integration with Booking.com and Expedia. Over the years, it has been consistently enhancing its channel network with the aim of providing seamless connectivity between hotels and travel sites globally. Being a leader in the online distribution space, RateTiger understands the technology criticality and provides the tools and connectivity to make revenue generation easy and seamless for hotels.
This recognition is a reinforcement of RateTiger’s focus on building and maintaining high-quality connections that empower hotels to grow their online business on world’s most popular hotel booking platforms. With RateTiger, hotels save time and improve efficiencies, while maximizing revenue opportunities.
“We are excited to have received Expedia Elite and Booking.com Premier Partner status in 2022, as it highlights our commitment towards product, technology, connectivity, support and new feature addition for our hotel clients. The strategic support we received from Booking.com and Expedia teams was crucial to help facilitate our partners’ growth and we want to thank them for the same. We look forward to continuing our efforts towards distributing happiness and making connectivity powerful and simple for hotels,” said Udai Singh Solanki, CEO, RateTiger - eRevMax.
The Booking.com Connectivity Partner Programme is designed to support connectivity providers in delivering developments, including new APIs like Promotions and Product (Room-Rate Management), among others, which benefit the property partners they work with.
“RateTiger’s commitment to deliver a first-class experience through cutting-edge technology year after year has enhanced the customer and mutual accommodation partner experience, and we’re thrilled to acknowledge that once again,” said Eddy Veldhuizen, Senior Director Connectivity Partnerships at Booking.com.
The Expedia Group Connectivity Partner Program recognizes and rewards top connectivity providers for maintaining high-quality software connections to the Expedia Group travel platform and helping lodging properties grow their businesses.
“RateTiger plays a crucial role in the travel ecosystem by building innovative solutions that empower global lodging properties to grow their businesses and deliver amazing experiences to guests,” said Lisa Chen, Vice President, Global Lodging Connectivity & Solutions, Expedia Group. “We are excited and energized to deepen our relationship with RateTiger in 2022 as a key stakeholder in our collective mission to power global travel for everyone, everywhere.”
RateTiger is one of the first channel management companies to have established 2-way XML integration with Booking.com and Expedia. Over the years, it has been consistently enhancing its channel network with the aim of providing seamless connectivity between hotels and travel sites globally. Being a leader in the online distribution space, RateTiger understands the technology criticality and provides the tools and connectivity to make revenue generation easy and seamless for hotels.
This recognition is a reinforcement of RateTiger’s focus on building and maintaining high-quality connections that empower hotels to grow their online business on world’s most popular hotel booking platforms. With RateTiger, hotels save time and improve efficiencies, while maximizing revenue opportunities.
Contact
eRevMax InternationalContact
Poulami Datta
+44 (0) 20 3865 0170
www.ratetiger.com
Wynyard Park House
Wynyard Avenue, Wynyard, TS22 5TB
United Kingdom
Poulami Datta
+44 (0) 20 3865 0170
www.ratetiger.com
Wynyard Park House
Wynyard Avenue, Wynyard, TS22 5TB
United Kingdom
Categories