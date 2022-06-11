CellTech™ Adds Commercial and Industrial Electrical Services to Construction Business Offerings
Anaheim, CA, June 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CellTech, the Southwest region’s leading full-service general and wireless concealment contractor, is now offering both commercial and industrial electrical services. These new services are an exciting addition to the already expansive list of solutions CellTech offers for the construction, electrical and wireless concealment space.
Innovative commercial lighting and industrial electrical services are required for a variety of improvements, such as panel upgrades and new installations. Among the many construction services the CellTech team provides include electrical fire prevention and safety upgrades, outdated electrical panels and equipment replacement, updating voltage capabilities, and generator installations to avoid service interruptions.
The CellTech commercial team specializes in electrical services within commercial or retail environments, completing projects such as improving computer workstation or server wiring aesthetics, and updating office equipment wiring to maintain modern safety standards.
CellTech’s industrial electrical team focuses on a range of complex industrial solutions, such as warehouse and manufacturing electrical needs, energy storage facilities, solar field development, loading dock lighting/wiring, and infrared temp check solutions for COVID-19 safety protocols. CellTech electrical contractors have the ability and knowledge required to provide all aspects of industrial electrical construction, including three-phase projects.
For both teams, when there is a need for unique electrical solutions, CellTech contractors go above and beyond to provide quality, professional results that are custom built to the client’s needs—from the initial proposal plans and drafting, to the custom, finished project.
Elias Velas, a C-10 licensed electrical contractor, is the new Electrical Operations Manager at CellTech. “I am so excited to head up the electrical division and add another tool to CellTech’s portfolio of construction solutions,” Velas said. He stated that he is most impressed with the CellTech team’s attention to detail while striving to complete projects within the client’s budget and scheduling requirements. Velas added, “Our client requested that we complete an electrical panel upgrade over a weekend so as to not disturb their tenants—our team made it happen.” For
that impressive project, the CellTech team replaced the previous amp breaker panel and meter box with larger, more efficient upgrades—as well as replacing 250-feet of conduit throughout the structure.
“Ensuring that a commercial building's electrical systems are running properly will keep the business operating smoothly; however, this requires regular maintenance from a trained technician to identify, diagnose, and fix any electrical challenges that might arise,” said Esteban DuPont, CellTech’s CEO. “We’re proud to expand our services into the commercial electrical space. Our goal is to make things as easy as possible for our clients, and hiring a one-stop-shop for electrical and general contracting will save them time and money.”
About CellTech: Since 2006, CellTech™ has been an Anaheim-based, full-service electrical and general contractor company, specializing in providing wireless concealment services, EV charging installations and maintenance, and industrial and commercial electrical services. Our experienced team of certified technicians enable us to work with industry leaders and provide unique services that are tailored to our clients’ needs. We are dedicated associates who pride ourselves on going above and beyond for our clients to create trust.
