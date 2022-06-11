Modern Campus Launches Solution to Help Higher Education Institutions Reach Enrollment and Engagement Goals
Signal Vine Playbook™ for Stop Outs Enables Institutions to Reengage with Previously Enrolled Learners.
Toronto, Canada, June 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Modern Campus, the higher education industry’s leading modern learner engagement platform, today announced the launch and general availability of its new solution for increasing enrollment, Signal Vine Playbook for Stop Outs.
Modern Campus, the higher education industry’s leading modern learner engagement platform, today announced the launch and general availability of its new solution for increasing enrollment, Signal Vine Playbook for Stop Outs.
The Signal Vine Playbook is the first in a series Modern Campus is launching to help colleges and universities reach their enrollment and engagement goals. The Signal Vine Playbook for Stop Outs offers prepackaged messaging delivered via conversational texting that targets students who were once enrolled at an institution but have not graduated.
Bringing students back is mission-critical for modern higher education institutions. 39 million individuals left American colleges and universities before earning a degree. And according to the National Student Clearinghouse, over 25% of first-year students do not return for their second year of education. At community colleges the persistence challenges are even more significant, with 41% of students leaving after their first year.
The Signal Vine Playbook for Stop Outs was developed by Signal Vine experts with firsthand experience in higher education administration, and whose work focuses on engaging students with new channels. What’s more, the playbook has already shown success in numerous pilots, driving over $2 million in increased revenue at one institution and an enrollment increase of over 400% at another.
“Students are on their phones. With nuanced text messaging and a clean re-enrollment process, we quickly supported students in their desire to return and complete their credential,” said Allison Dering, director of enrollment management and financial aid at SOWELA Technical Community College, where they leveraged the playbook to re-engage students and generated over $170,000 in tuition as a result. “Texting was incrementally less work and had a much higher ROI in terms of time, dollars, and staff engagement.”
The Signal Vine Playbook for Stop Outs will:
· Enable higher education institutions to reach out to students who have left and bring them back to campus;
· Generate valuable insights into why students departed and what prompts them to return;
· Focus staff time by sending personalized messages at scale and programmatically answering routine questions while employees focus where they are most valuable;
· Prompt students to discover resources available from the institution that will help them overcome personal obstacles and get back on track; and
· Support institutions with experts who can help iterate on the playbook adapting to the needs of students.
“Higher education is facing an enrollment and persistence crisis. There are 1.4 million fewer students enrolled today than there were in 2019, and student debt is continuing to spiral,” said Reuben Pressman, chief product officer at Modern Campus. “The Signal Vine Playbook for Stop Outs is a critical resource—backed by research—designed to help colleges and universities support their learners by identifying their challenges early and by reducing their barriers to returning and completing their education.”
Modern Campus plans to release additional Playbooks to support institutions’ ability to engage their learners efficiently and effectively over the next several months.
About Modern Campus
Modern Campus is obsessed with empowering its 1,800+ higher education customers to thrive when radical transformation is required to respond to lower student enrollments and revenue, rising costs, crushing student debt, and administrative complexity.
The Modern Campus engagement platform powers solutions for non-traditional student management, web content management, catalog and curriculum management, student engagement and development, conversational text messaging, career pathways, and campus maps and virtual tours. The result: innovative institutions can create a learner-to-earner lifecycle that engages modern learners for life, while providing modern administrators with the tools needed to streamline workflows and drive high efficiency.
Modern Campus Conversational Text Messaging (Signal Vine) enables institutions to effectively engage learners at scale with a platform that combines data-driven insights, AI and comprehensive one-to-many and one-to-one communication innovating and elevating campus communication.
Learn how Modern Campus is leading the modern learner engagement movement at moderncampus.com and follow them on LinkedIn.
Angela Tuzzo
732-758-1100
www.moderncampus.com
