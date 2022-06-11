Vendux Publishes Bill of Rights for Fractional and Interim Executives
Kansas City, MO, June 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Vendux, the leading provider of contract sales leadership, has published the industry’s first Bill of Rights for Fractional and Interim Executives today.
The Vendux Bill of Rights seeks to establish operating principles that address the most fundamental rights of a Fractional and Interim Executive as they engage with client assignments. It covers elements such as aligned compensation, severance, due diligence, as well as termination clauses in assignments.
According to Henning Schwinum, the co-founder and managing partner of Vendux, "The Bill of Rights looks to establish a balance and common framework between the fractional executive and the client contracting their services. All parties will increasingly benefit with greater transparency in the due diligence process and beyond.”
Mr. Schwinum further said that while the demand for fractional sales leaders is growing, many companies are still learning how to better integrate senior fractional leaders into their organizations. “Based on their extensive experience, these executives deliver an immediate and lasting impact on any business, whether they fill a skill gap, turn around a business, or help launch the revenue side of a startup. As contractors, their position within a company is constantly evolving and extremely demanding.”
“We are extremely proud and humbled by the opportunity to work with such amazing talent,” shares Mr. Schwinum. “These executives are industry veterans, have over 20 years of relevant experience, and have chosen a career path that enables them to deploy their knowledge, talent, and skills across a variety of business environments. They thrive on delivering value, on organizational challenges, and on situations requiring the management of change. As such, the Vendux Bill of Rights is another tool in our toolkit to better align expectations between all parties and facilitate smooth working relationships.”
“We are also looking for opportunities to collaborate with other industry leaders to help further amplify and leverage the Bill of Rights,” shares Mr. Schwinum. “There are many evolving opportunities in the world of fractional and interim senior leadership, and we’re proud to be laying some of the foundations for the industry.”
Launched in 2019, Vendux has grown to become the largest community of sales leaders for interim and fractional assignments in the US. Vendux has developed a proprietary matching algorithm based on deep semantic search, context-weighted, and role-relevant data points to facilitate the process of identifying the perfect match between both parties. This model has slashed turnover rates to near zero, while impact rates have soared. The diversity and depth of the community allow Vendux to match every client with a sales leader who has demonstrated success in a very similar business scenario before.
The Bill of Rights can be found on the Vendux website and downloaded as a PDF. Vendux is making this document available to any other organization that would like to share it.
About Vendux LLC:
Vendux’ roster of seasoned executives helps growth-stage companies by eliminating trial-and-error when building sales into an effective and repeatable process. Founders, Owners, and CEOs can tap the largest talent pool of vetted interim and fractional sales leaders and focus again on the bigger vision of their company. The partners who started this business are former sales leaders who have been successful leadership practitioners. Vendux, based in Kansas City, MO, focuses on interim and fractional placement in commercial leadership roles throughout the United States.
Contact
Henning Schwinum
913-620-0807
https://www.vendux.org
Multimedia
Bill of Rights for Fractional and Interim Executives
As a Fractional and Interim Executive in partnership with Vendux, as a solopreneur running your own business in the gig economy, and as a human helping other humans, we believe this is your Bill of Rights.
