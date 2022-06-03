Vinyl in the Valley: a Music Competition for Maricopa County
Phoenix, AZ, June 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Phoenix-based indie record label, In The Q Records announces the first annual "Vinyl In The Valley" music competition and it's open to all ages and genres. The only stipulation is that the applicant (or at least one of the bandmates) must be a resident of Arizona's Maricopa County.
Applicants will submit two original songs for consideration. No cover songs, please. In The Q Records will narrow the submissions that will then be opened up to a public online vote. The winner will have their existing recordings mastered for vinyl and then pressed to a beautiful 7" record. In addition, the winner will perform their songs live during a "Record Release Party" that is scheduled to take place during the annual Melrose Street Fair in March 2023. The winner will also receive the majority share of profits from the record sales.
In The Q Records will be accepting submissions between Friday, June 3, 2022, and Friday, July 1, 2022. The public online vote will begin shortly after the submission deadline with a winner to be announced by August 1, 2022.
The goal with this competition is to bring together an eclectic musical landscape and shine a light on the many wonderful and accomplished musicians that make up Maricopa County. In The Q Records will be pounding the pavement to place posters and flyers at various live music venues, rehearsal spaces, recording studios, music-focused businesses such as record and music instrument shops, and more but they need your help, too. In The Q Records would love to discuss “Vinyl in the Valley” with someone at your organization about the possibility of utilizing your incredible platform to spread the word about this new and exciting opportunity for the musicians that make up Maricopa County.
Please visit www.intheqrecords.com for more information, official rules, and entry form.
About In The Q Records
In The Q Records is a Phoenix-based, vinyl-focused record label. Ryan Newcomb and Creighton Bowman started this limited run, multi-variant label in 2021 and have successfully released 5 records so far with several other projects “in the q.” In The Q Records has one mission: Help musicians, both past and present, bring their art to life through the magic and wonderment of vinyl records while fostering a collaborative, inclusive, and completely transparent experience for every artist we have the good fortune to work with.
Ryan Newcomb
818-430-6127
www.intheqrecords.com
