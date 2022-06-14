Engleberts Wooden Sunglasses Releases Summer Line Up
Austin, TX, June 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Engleberts Eco-Friendly Wooden Sunglasses announces the addition of its new Summer line up of premium handcrafted wooden sunglasses. With most pairs priced under $40 and including polarized lenses, free microfiber pouch, microfiber cleaning cloth, polarization test card, wooden case and sunglass straps.
This season's new editions are Beach Bound Skateboard Wood and Acetate Sunglasses, Black Bamboo and Silver Trim Sunglasses with green lenses, Zebrawood Full Frame Polarized Sunglasses with tea colored lenses, Coral Multi-Colored Skateboard Wood with gradient lenses, Real Walnut Wood Club Style Sunglasses with green lenses, Black Bamboo Club Sunglasses with polarized sunset lenses.
These new models are being paired with mainstay best sellers such as Walnut Wood Club sunglasses with gray lenses, Sienna Wooden sunglasses with tea colored polarized lenses, Brazilian Pear Wood sunglasses with ice blue lenses and Tortoise framed red bamboo sunglasses.
Also coming in July, they will be dropping their highly anticipated Crimson Wine Sunglasses with tea colored lenses.
As the summer sun increases the days length, it becomes imperative that customers protect their eyes with polarized sunglasses. All of Engleberts sunglasses are polarized and provide 100% UV protection.
Engleberts Sunglasses are available at www.engleberts.com.
About Engleberts Wooden Sunglasses
Engleberts is a leading online retailer of premium wood sunglasses including zebrawood, walnut wood, rosewood, bamboo and ebony wood sunglasses. To see and learn more, visit www.engleberts.com.
All Eco-Friendly Engleberts Wooden Sunglasses Are Polarized, Handcrafted, Anti-Reflective, have Cat 3 Lenses (the highest rating you can have and still drive), artisan engraving and Offer 100% UV 400 Protection. All purchases come with a money back guarantee.
Thomas Englebert
512-777-0325
www.engleberts.com
