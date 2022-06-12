GENINVO Launches Its Latest Offering - Innovation as a Service
Bloomington, IL, June 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- GENINVO, a leading provider of life science product and business solutions announced the launch of its new, on-demand service: Innovation as a Service.
GENINVO has recognized various challenges the pharmaceutical industry faces, especially in the wake of the pandemic. The need to expedite clinical trials, upcoming regulatory challenges, and the ever-changing technological landscape are hard to keep up with.
Keeping these challenges in mind, GENINVO has introduced a new engagement model - Innovation as a Service.
People, process, and technology will be key elements in this offering. Resources will be extended to help address challenges of technology and domain level expertise to build long term solutions and provide necessary support.
Engagement under this model will give an opportunity to meet with several Subject Matter Experts, Senior Solution Architects, UI/UX designers, Data Scientists, Technical Leaders, and Managers. This model will also enable to promptly define innovative products and turn them into working prototypes, and finally into Minimum Viable Products (MVP). GENINVO will be assisting throughout the technology and operations sides of the journey and help our customer maintain the organization’s focus on the scientific aspects.
“The primary focus of providing Innovation as a service offering is to utilize the best of both sides and to create a solution beyond the limits of where the human brain stops thinking. Our expert teams follow an end-to-end approach, dedicating the necessary supplies to develop an accurate resolution. By fully offering our expertise, resources, and subject matter specialists, we build an effective product that caters to the missing pieces our customers need to be filled. This is also how we personalize our client experience, and maintain momentum as well as balance, to deliver augmented and efficient results,” says Shweta Shukla, CEO at GENINVO.
About GENINVO
GENINVO is the go-to partner for those looking to better leverage technology in the life science industry. With expertise in life sciences, leading-edge technologies, and software development GENINVO can provide innovative solutions and services to its various sponsors. GENINVO Mission Statement - "We strive to provide innovative technology solutions for life science/pharmaceutical industries." For more information, visit https://www.geninvo.com/
