Video Production Company RDM Expands National Operations with Launch of XR Studio
Full-service video production company RDM brings new extended reality video production capabilities to the Southeast.
Jacksonville, FL, June 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Award-winning creative video production company, RDM, is continuing its rapid growth with the opening of its new studio, The Vault, in Jacksonville, Florida. The virtual production studio will allow RDM to bring new video production capabilities to the Southeast market and add to a global network servicing the New York, Atlanta, and Los Angeles regions.
Spearheading the prestigious new Jacksonville team is Greg Robbins, RDM’s CEO/Creative Director, in partnership with Chris Fanning, RDM’s Director of Photography and Head of Studio Tech. Robbins is an award-winning director, editor, writer and producer with over a decade of experience creating branded content and advertising with a specialty in luxury brands. In addition to his work in digital media production, Robbins also edits commercial videos, working alongside educators, artists, and game designers to produce compelling educational video games, videos, and training materials for government agencies, managing all creative conception, narrative development, character design, game art, music and website production, sprite-sheet animation, UI design & narrative video cut scenes for every product they produce. Robbins' work has earned numerous advertising awards in various capacities. His commercial work spans clients like Mercedes-Benz, NASA, BMW, AT&T, The United States Department of Defense, Freightliner, AMG, and more. The launch of The Vault is a significant next step for RDM., a well-known and highly regarded full-service video production agency in the United States.
“After doing several productions at XR studios across the United States, we were able to use what we learned to build our own studio and stock it with the industry’s best technology. This experience and tech allows us to offer an incredible virtual production experience to anyone looking to take their projects to the next level,” Robbins says. “Virtual production studios are gaining popularity as an alternative to green screens, and we are fortunate to be a part of the future of filmmaking. It's an exciting time for RDM as we expand within and beyond this dynamic sector."
Chris Fanning, a long-time Jacksonville resident, brings extensive cinematography experience filming countless pieces of award-winning content, ranging from traditional :30 spots to long-form branded digital videos. Working with the most advanced cinema cameras and support equipment, Fanning has collaborated with brands such as Glasses USA, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Citibank as both a cinematographer and a trusted provider of camera, grip, and lighting equipment packages.
Through The Vault, RDM seeks to address the common challenges of working in an extended reality setting by bringing accessibility to the highest quality, next-generation XR technologies. This studio will allow RDM to unlock the limits of innovation and make even the most complex or financially impractical concepts attainable. Coupling the studio’s capabilities with the team’s expertise in storytelling, production management, cinematography and technology, RDM is well equipped to explore new creative avenues for producing branded video content that engages viewers, encourages action, and connects brands with their target audience. The Vault is located in an easily accessible region ideal for video production while nestled between the vibrant city-life of downtown Jacksonville and quiet laid-back beach getaway.
About RDM
RDM is an award-winning, full-service creative production company based in NYC. Specializing in digital media, branded content, advertising, and product-driven videos, RDM creates content that engages viewers, motivates action, and establishes a connection between clients and their audience. Whether it’s live-action or animation, RDM provides talented artists and original creative concepts that result in high-quality, eye-catching and exhilarating video productions. With over 40 years of combined expertise, RDM has earned the trust of Mercedes-Benz, Rubbermaid, Kia, Jaguar, Lamborghini, AT&T, NASA, BMW, Merck, and more.
Contact
RDMContact
Tatiana Nikitina
929-388-5904
www.rdm.video/
For more information, contact info@rdm.video
