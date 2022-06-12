Kingdom Storage Holdings and Smart Asset Opportunities Announce the Sale of Their Fultondale, AL Facility
“We couldn’t be more pleased with the results of this ground-up development project. Great partnership with the Smart Asset Opportunities team and excellent returns for our passive investors,” commented Scott Meyers, Founder and CEO of Kingdom Storage Partners and Self Storage Profits, Inc.
Indianapolis, IN, June 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Self Storage Investing and Smart Asset Opportunities, LLC announced the sale of Fultondale Self Storage d/b/a StoreEase of Fultondale, located in Alabama. The facility is located at 3006 Decatur Highway in Fultondale.
An investment firm out of Florida purchased StoreEase of Fultondale Alabama, which was finalized March 31, 2022. “Another successful opportunity with Kingdom Storage Holdings and Smart Asset Opportunities comes to a close. Our investors will receive a robust 2x return within 31 months!” said Ross Stryker, Founder and CEO of Smart Asset Opportunities.
This facility totals 48,055 rentable square feet and has 436 storage units. “We couldn’t be more pleased with the results of this ground-up development project. Great partnership with the Smart Asset Opportunities team and excellent returns for our passive investors,” commented Scott Meyers, Founder and CEO of Kingdom Storage Partners and Self Storage Profits, Inc.
To learn more about these organizations, please visit: www.passivestorageinvesting.com and www.smartassetopportunities.com
